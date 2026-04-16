Collaboration Brings Continuous Monitoring to Metabolic Care Management

Metabolic conditions require long-term management, yet clinicians often lack visibility into daily fluctuations that shape outcomes. More...

Limited, episodic data can delay risk recognition and constrain timely adjustments to therapy and coaching. A new system now offers continuous, personalized metabolic care by pairing real-time wearable-derived signals with clinician-led programs.

Vida Health and ŌURA have integrated biometric data from the Oura Ring into Vida’s value-based virtual cardiometabolic care programs to deliver a continuous, personalized model of metabolic care. The collaboration is designed to provide actionable insights that drive lasting behavior change, measurable outcomes, and a data-driven approach for employers and health plans to improve workforce health and manage costs. Care teams can monitor member status between appointments, laboratory testing, and coaching sessions to support earlier, more informed decisions.

Through the integration, clinicians gain access to key physiological signals—including sleep, heart rate variability (HRV), and resting heart rate—combined with clinical and behavioral data to create a comprehensive view of member health. This enables earlier identification of potential risks and supports more precise care decisions between contacts, which the companies note can improve engagement and adherence. The approach reflects a broader shift toward continuous, data‑informed healthcare in which wearable technology extends care beyond episodic treatment.

Vida plans to use ŌURA’s insights to refine and optimize care by adjusting plans based on changes in recovery or cardiovascular signals, personalizing coaching according to sleep and stress patterns, and identifying early warning signals before additional clinical intervention is required. For employers and health plans, the model offers an evidence‑based pathway to improved outcomes and potential cost savings.

“Providers are often making decisions based on limited snapshots, such as on an office visit, lab result, or a patient’s recollection,” said Richard Frank, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Vida Health. “What’s been missing is a continuous view of how patients are actually doing day to day. By incorporating real-time insights from ŌURA with our clinical expertise and whole-person care model, we can personalize support, intervene earlier, and help members make incremental changes that add up to meaningful results over time.”

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