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Patient-Specific Artery-on-a-Chip Refines Stroke Risk Stratification

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Jul 2026

Predicting which patients will experience an ischemic stroke remains challenging because clot detachment and travel differ widely among individuals. More...

Risk assessment often centers on arterial narrowing, yet that approach overlooks complex flow forces that drive thrombosis and embolization. Missed risk can delay preventive treatment and lead to catastrophic neurologic injury. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed a patient-specific artery‑on‑a‑chip “physical twin” that models carotid anatomy and hemodynamics to refine stroke risk stratification.

Developed by teams at the University of Sydney and the Heart Research Institute in Newtown, Australia, the platform recreates a patient’s carotid artery geometry and blood‑flow environment as a benchtop surrogate. The device is designed to capture how vessel shape and local hemodynamic patterns influence clot formation in ways that traditional stenosis measurements may not.

The workflow begins by reconstructing carotid arteries from individual patients and then calculating flow fields using computational fluid dynamics. Those data inform the physical twin, which incorporates cells to better mirror blood‑flow behavior within the replicated structures. Investigators create a standardized, laser‑induced micro‑injury in the underlying collagen to trigger clotting and then observe thrombus formation and embolization under controlled conditions.

In an initial evaluation published in Cell Biomaterials, the researchers reconstructed carotid arteries from six patients with differing disease severity. Despite similar degrees of narrowing in some cases, local flow patterns varied substantially between patients, and clotting behavior diverged after the same micro‑injury. The findings indicate that three‑dimensional vascular shape and local flow disturbances can be stronger determinants of clot behavior than luminal stenosis alone.

The teams report that they are now recruiting stroke patients to test how the technology can directly benefit underserved populations in a clinical trial. They note that the approach may also support studies of other cardiovascular disorders, including peripheral artery disease, deep‑vein thrombosis, and aneurysms.

“Our findings suggested that three-dimensional vascular shape and local flow disturbances matter far more than simple narrowing,” said first author Yunduo Charles Zhao of the Heart Research Institute in Newtown, Australia.

"We hope these tools will allow us to study drugs aimed at reducing the risk of stroke and eventually provide personalized treatments for each patient based on their anatomy."

Related Links
University of Sydney
Heart Research Institute in Newtown, Australia


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