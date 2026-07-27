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Invisible Skin Sensors Could Transform Everyday Biosignal Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Jul 2026

Wearable sensors for facial biosignals are often bulky, conspicuous, and uncomfortable. More...

Their visibility can introduce “appearance artifacts,” in which behavior and psychological state change simply because a device is noticeable. These effects can degrade the fidelity of electrooculography, electromyography, and electroencephalography collected in daily-life settings. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed ultrathin on‑skin electrodes that are effectively invisible to observers and imperceptible to the wearer.

The thin, stretchable on‑skin electrodes were created by the Institute of Industrial Science, the University of Tokyo, with collaborating institutions. The work was published in Science Advances on July 15, 2026. The electrodes are designed specifically for use on the face, where conventional sensors are most likely to interfere with natural expression and social interaction.

The devices achieve invisibility through a multilayer architecture. An ultrathin elastic film approximately 200 nanometers thick conforms to skin microtopography. Transparent conductive nanowires provide electrical performance while reducing reflections and eliminating the glossy appearance that often gives wearable electronics away.

In testing, the electrodes recorded electrooculography (EOG), electromyography (EMG), and electroencephalography (EEG) signals. For several signal types, quality exceeded that of conventional gel electrodes because of lower skin impedance. This performance enables acquisition of clinically relevant biosignals without the compromises imposed by visible hardware.

Human‑factors assessments showed that neither wearers nor outside observers could reliably detect the electrodes by sight or touch. Users reported comfort and breathability during wear, and the sensors functioned across a wide range of skin tones and facial features. The team noted potential applications in subtle monitoring of emotional state and cognitive function, as well as device and virtual‑reality control using eye movements and facial expressions.

“In our experiments, neither wearers nor outside observers could reliably detect the electrodes by sight or touch. The devices remain comfortable and breathable during use and work across a wide range of skin tones and features,” said Yijun Liu, lead author.

“To truly integrate wearable electronics into daily life, they need to disappear into the background. People should be able to wear sensors without feeling watched, judged, or uncomfortable,” said Naoji Matsuhisa, Associate Professor at the Institute of Industrial Science, the University of Tokyo.

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Institute of Industrial Science, the University of Tokyo


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