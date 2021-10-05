Innovative Cochlear Implant Enables Direct Android Connectivity

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient Care Business Events
- Microbubble Technology Releases Oxygen on Demand
- UV-C Device Transforms Mobile Phones Into a Sanitizing Tool
- Personal ECG Device Measures QTc Interval Prolongation
- Cardiac Output Monitor Improves CABG Outcomes
- Shaoxing Andisi’s Closed Suction Catheters Reduce Risk of Cross Infection and Enable Easier, Quicker Suction
- BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital Stay'
- Baxter to Acquire Hillrom, Targeting Expansion in Digital and Connected Care Solutions Worldwide
- Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
- Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care
- Implantable AI System for Early Detection and Treatment of Illnesses Detects Pathological Changes without Medical Supervision
- New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
- Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
- Biomarkers Found for COVID-19 Condition in Children May Help Predict Disease Severity and Develop MIS-C Therapies
- Once-a-Day Oral Pill to Treat and Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infections Begins First-in-Human Study
- Therapeutic Low-Dose Heparin Significantly Reduces Major Clotting and Death in High-Risk Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- Unsupervised AI Predicts COVID-19 Progression and Patient Survival Directly from Chest CT Images
- Widely Used Beta-Blocker Costing Only USD 2 Proves Beneficial When Administered to COVID-19 Patients
- Edan Instruments Presents World's First GMR Magnetic Immunoassay System at Arab Health
- Siemens Presents Breakthrough Innovations in Imaging and Therapy at Arab Health 2021
- GE Healthcare Showcases Intelligently Efficient Offerings at Arab Health 2021
- Dräger Exhibits State-of-the-Art Ventilation Technology at Arab Health 2021
- Agfa HealthCare Exhibits Latest Innovations in Radiology and Enterprise Imaging at Arab Health 2021