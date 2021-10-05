Apple Opens iPhone EHR Feature to U.S. Healthcare Organizations

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient Care Business Events
- COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
- Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Proliferation of ML, AI and IoT
- Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
- AI in Healthcare Diagnosis Market to Witness Substantial Growth Post COVID-19 Pandemic and Reach USD 107.80 Billion by 2027
- Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
- New Algorithm Identifies Vaccinated Groups at Highest Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization and Death
- EKG of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Can Predict Worsening Health and Death, Finds Study
- Researchers Discover “Ultra-Potent” Monoclonal Antibody against Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- Novel Ultrasound Scoring System Provides Accurate COVID-19 Diagnosis and Prognosis in Less Than 10 Minutes
- World’s First COVID-19 Drug Based on Human Immunoglobulin Developed from Plasma of Recovered Patients
- Siemens Presents Breakthrough Innovations in Imaging and Therapy at Arab Health 2021
- Neusoft Showcases NeuAngio 30F High Speed Floor-Mounted DSA System at Arab Health
- Dräger Exhibits State-of-the-Art Ventilation Technology at Arab Health 2021
- Agfa HealthCare Exhibits Latest Innovations in Radiology and Enterprise Imaging at Arab Health 2021
- Edan Instruments Presents World's First GMR Magnetic Immunoassay System at Arab Health