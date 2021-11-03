AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction and Arrhythmia

VUNO inc. (Seoul, South Korea) has received breakthrough device designation from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (KFDA) for the company's artificial intelligence-based electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software which uses deep learning to zero in on heart failure, myocardial infarction and arrhythmia.

Healthcare authorities have pointed out the limitations of ECG tests on identifying cardiovascular diseases, although the VUNO Med-DeepECG can pinpoint even minute differences in ECG data that escape visual analysis by learning the ECG data of patients suffering from heart failure, myocardial infarction and other major heart-related disorders. Through this learning process, the device provides additional information on heart failure undetected in previous ECGs to identify a myocardial infarction even if no major deflections in the ECG wave patterns can be seen. Once implemented in clinical practice, the ECG analysis software could help reduce mortality rates from major heart diseases and improve patient quality of life through early detection of symptomless patients through ECG testing and timely treatment.

"VUNO will continue to deliver the value of AI to even more beneficiaries through a wide range of biosignal initiatives, including the use of ECG data with its significant potential for providing clues to serious heart-related diseases," said VUNO Chairman Lee Yeha.

Related Links:

VUNO inc.