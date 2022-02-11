Flexible Micro-Needles Platform Provides Quick, Continuous, and Pain-Free Disease Diagnosis

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's Health Health ITBusiness Events
- 10-Minute Sepsis Risk Test Could Change the Way Emergency Departments Recognize and Treat Sepsis
- Tiny Biosensor for Use in Brain Detects Biomarkers Tied to Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Advanced AI Systems Could Assist Anesthesiologists in Operating Room
- Single-Use Sensor Strip Similar to Hand-Held Glucometer Detects Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks
- Saline as Effective as Balanced Electrolyte Solutions in the ICU
- First Self-Expanding Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System Aids in Treatment of Malignant Neoplasms at Tracheobronchial Carina
- Optimedic 2100 Series HD Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Enhances Visualization of Tissue Perfusion in Real-Time
- Bionic Pacemaker That Reverses Heart Failure May Revolutionize How Heart Failure Patients Are Paced
- Algorithm-Integrated Implantable BCI Translates Paralyzed Patients' Thoughts into Real-Time Prosthetic Movements
- Simulation-Based Surgical Training Improves Surgeons’ Skills for More Complex Surgeries
- Vibration Technology Improves Diagnosis of Dizziness
- AI-Powered Smart Stethoscope Can Screen for Heart Failure During Physical Exams
- Medical Drain Carrier Reduces Hospital Readmissions
- AI Predicts Cardiovascular Disease Before Patient Becomes Aware of Underlying Condition
- Sensory Saturator Minimize Needle Injection Pain
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market to Reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2026 Due to Need for Lesser Complications in Surgeries
- Global Video Laryngoscope Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2028 Due to Multiple Benefits Over Traditional Methods
- Global Electrosurgical Devices Market to Surpass USD 7.6 Billion in 2027 Due to Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Global Hospital Information Systems Market to Be Driven by Rapid Technological Enhancements
- IBM Sells Watson Health Assets to Focus on Platform-Based Hybrid Cloud and AI Strategy
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- CT Imaging Study Confirms COVID-19 Less Severe in Fully Vaccinated Patients
- Hyperpolarized Xenon MRI Scans Detect Abnormalities in Lungs of Long COVID Patients
- Scoring System Helps Predict Stroke Risk for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- Groundbreaking AI-Driven Sepsis Diagnosis Technology Could Guide Personalized Treatment for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- AI Models Can Predict Individual Risk of Hospitalization for COVID Using HIE Data
- Mindray Showcases Its Latest Innovations in Medical Imaging and Peri-Operative Care at Arab Health 2022
- Masimo Showcases Its Latest Non-Invasive Monitoring and Automation Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- GE Healthcare Demonstrates Intelligently Efficient Medical Imaging and Anesthesia Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- Dräger Displays Connected Medical Devices and System Solutions for Hospitals at Arab Health 2022
- MGI Tech Demonstrates Its MGIUS-R3 Robotic Ultrasound System at Arab Health 2022