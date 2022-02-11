We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
24 Feb 2022 - 27 Feb 2022
WCN 2022 – World Congress of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN)
24 Feb 2022 - 26 Feb 2022
Medical Japan 2022 Osaka – International Medical and Elderly Care Expo
27 Feb 2022 - 04 Mar 2022
SAR 2022 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Abdominal Radiology

Flexible Micro-Needles Platform Provides Quick, Continuous, and Pain-Free Disease Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Feb 2022
Print article
Image: Micro-Needles Platform Enables Disease Diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Micro-Needles Platform Enables Disease Diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

A new system based on smart micro-needles will enable continuous and real-time monitoring of people's medical conditions.

The system developed by researchers at Technion - Israel Institute of Technology (Haifa, Israel) uses smart micro-needles which are fixed inside a sticker (band-aid) that attaches to the skin. The system continuously monitors the patient’s medical condition and sends the data to the patient and his/her doctor. Unlike standard medical needles, which are inserted into the skin up to the blood vessels and nerves and, therefore, cause pain and bleeding, the smart microneedles are short and thin and cross only the first layer of skin. As a result, they are not painful. Despite their length, they monitor important physiological indicators because they reach the interstitial fluid under the skin's surface and measure different biological and chemical components – including sodium, glucose, and pH level.

The transfer of data to the doctor and the patient is done wirelessly through cloud and IoT ("Internet of Things" technologies). This continuous monitoring, which allows the early detection of various physiological disorders, is essential for the prevention of diseases and other health complications such as heart and kidney diseases, infectious diseases, and more. It eliminates the need for conventional diagnostics such as blood tests that are currently carried out in the clinic, are painful for the patient, and do not provide online or immediate results.

Two of the diseases that the new system monitors are hypernatremia and hyponatremia, both related to the level of sodium in the blood. The first is due to overly high sodium levels, while the second is due to sodium levels that are too low. Both diseases can affect neurological function and lead to various conditions including coma and loss of consciousness, so early monitoring can prevent suffering. Sodium is an essential element found in blood cells and blood fluid and plays a vital role in transmitting signals in the nervous system as well as other biological functions.

"To adapt the technology to daily life, we have developed a unique band-aid made of a flexible and soft polymer that stretches and contracts along with the skin and therefore does not interfere with any action whatsoever," explained Professor Hossam Haick who led the research. "Since it is important for us that the system is available to everyone, we made sure to use relatively inexpensive materials, so the final product will not be expensive. The technology we have developed represents a leap forward in diagnosing diseases and continuous physiological monitoring at home and in the clinic."

Related Links:
Technion - Israel Institute of Technology 


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
10-Minute Sepsis Risk Test Could Change the Way Emergency Departments Recognize and...
Tiny Biosensor for Use in Brain Detects Biomarkers Tied to Traumatic Brain Injuries...
Advanced AI Systems Could Assist Anesthesiologists in Operating Room
Illustration

Study Proposes New Guidelines to Design Mechanical Ventilators That Can Work in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

A study has proposed essential new guidelines to design mechanical ventilators that can work in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The guidelines are based on the results of an original survey... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Self-Expanding Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System Aids in Treatment of Malignant...
Optimedic 2100 Series HD Fluorescence Endoscopic Imaging System Enhances Visuali...
Bionic Pacemaker That Reverses Heart Failure May Revolutionize How Heart Failure...
Image: TSolution One robot (Photo courtesy of THINK Surgical)

Next-Gen Robot System Helps Surgeons Perform Total Knee Replacement Procedures with High Accuracy

A new generation active robot helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with high accuracy and supports a choice of knee implants from multiple manufacturers in its open implant library.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market to Reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2026...
Global Video Laryngoscope Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2028 Due to Multiple...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market to Surpass USD 7.6 Billion in 2027 Due to ...
Image: Surgical robots market to hit USD 18 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Global Surgical Robots Market to Be Driven by Rising Adoption of Automated Minimally Invasive Surgery

The global surgical robots market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2030, driven primarily by the growing adoption of automated minimally invasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE