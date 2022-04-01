We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Apr 2022 - 10 Apr 2022
CRITICARE 2022 - 28th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)
07 Apr 2022 - 09 Apr 2022
Medical Fair India 2022
07 Apr 2022 - 09 Apr 2022
142nd Annual Meeting of the American Surgical Association (ASA).

AI IDs Cardiac Arrest Patients Who Can Benefit From Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: A new study has the potential to enhance prevention of sudden cardiac arrest (Photo courtesy of Cedars-Sinai)
Image: A new study has the potential to enhance prevention of sudden cardiac arrest (Photo courtesy of Cedars-Sinai)

Out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest claims at least 300,000 U.S. lives annually. For those affected, 90% will die within 10 minutes of cardiac arrest. For this largely fatal condition, prevention would have a profound impact. The biggest challenge, however, lies in distinguishing between those who stand to benefit the most from an implantable cardioverter defibrillator - and those who would not benefit from the electric jolt. Now, a clinical algorithm, for the first time, distinguishes between treatable sudden cardiac arrest and untreatable forms of the condition.

The findings by researchers in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles, CA, USA) have the potential to enhance prevention of sudden cardiac arrest -unexpected loss of heart function - based on key risk factors identified in this study. The new research provides a clinical risk assessment algorithm that can better identify patients at highest risk of treatable sudden cardiac arrest - and thus, a better understanding of those patients who would benefit from a defibrillator.

The risk assessment algorithm consists of 13 clinical, electrocardiogram, and echocardiographic variables that could put a patient at higher risk of treatable sudden cardiac arrest. The risk factors include diabetes, myocardial infarction, atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, seizure disorders, syncope - a temporary loss of consciousness caused by a fall in blood pressure - and four separate indicators found with an electrocardiogram test, including heart rate.

“This first-of-its-kind algorithm has the potential to improve the way we currently predict sudden cardiac arrest,” said Eduardo Marbán, MD, PhD, executive director of the Smidt Heart Institute and the Mark S. Siegel Family Foundation Distinguished Professor. “If validated in clinical trials, we will be able to better identify high-risk patients and therefore, save lives.”

Related Links:
Cedars-Sinai 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Medical Robot Performs Minimally Invasive Liver Cancer Treatment
Surgical Training Tool Improves Ability to Practice Essential Surgical Skills
High-Speed 3D Microscope Sees Real-Time Cellular Detail in Living Tissues to Guide...
Image: Tiny, wireless device can treat neurological diseases or block pain (Photo courtesy of Rice University)

Surgical Implant Could Pave Way for Real-Time Sensing of Biochemical, pH and Blood-Oxygen

A wireless millimetric magnetoelectric implant for the endovascular stimulation of peripheral nerves could lead to a wide range of low-risk, highly precise therapies as well as enable real-time sensing... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA...
AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions...
Image: Sexual Health Click Test (Photo courtesy of Visby Medical)

POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause serious complications, and they require communication with patient partners who may or may not be symptomatic who also need to be treated.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Surgical Navigation Systems Market Fueled by Rising Osteoarthritis, Brain Tumors...
International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022 Open for Nominations in Seven...
Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Medical Market Driven by Increasing Use of VR in ...
Image: Fresenius Kabi’s acquisition of Ivenix is designed to transform advanced infusion care (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Medical Technology Company Ivenix

Fresenius Kabi (Bad Homburg, Germany), which specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition, has agreed to acquire Ivenix, Inc. (North Andover, MA,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE