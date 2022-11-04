We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Detecto

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
09 Nov 2022 - 11 Nov 2022
45th World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF)
10 Nov 2022 - 12 Nov 2022
CBMI 2022 – 27th Brazilian Congress of Intensive Care Medicine
14 Nov 2022 - 17 Nov 2022
Medica 2022

Resorbable Pacing Leads Can Significantly Reduce Risk After Cardiac Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: After the postoperative monitoring period, the resorbable pacing leads slowly degrade in the body (Photo courtesy of Fraunhofer Society)
Image: After the postoperative monitoring period, the resorbable pacing leads slowly degrade in the body (Photo courtesy of Fraunhofer Society)

Postoperative cardiac arrhythmias are common after cardiac surgery. They are routinely treated with external pacemakers and temporary pacing leads that are prophylactically implanted at the time of surgery. This is inherently associated with several risks: Manually extracting modern stainless steel pacing leads can result in complications as the wires can, in some cases, resist extraction due to tissue in-growth. However, if the leads are cut and left in the body, there is the risk of infection and migration; in the case of the latter, revision surgery may be required. Now, a team of researchers is developing resorbable pacing leads that can significantly reduce risk factors after cardiac surgery.

In the project “Resorbable Molybdenum Temporary Cardiac Electrodes,” or “ReMoTe CarE” for short, researchers from the Fraunhofer Society (Munich, Germany) are investigating a completely new approach: In the future, bioresorbable leads that can be left in the body and then disappear by resorption after a defined period are expected to replace conventional leads. This approach is based on the use of the metal molybdenum (Mo), which offers several advantages, such as the ability to degrade uniformly in the body, biocompatibility, and high mechanical strength and electrical conductivity. For use in bioresorbable pacing leads, it is coated with resorbable biopolymers to electrically insulate the surrounding tissue.

The researchers are testing and optimizing the mechanical, electrical and degradation properties of the materials used. The demonstrators - strands of fine metal wires that are coated with biopolymers - will be tested in preclinical studies. The objective is to avoid the complications associated with non-resorbable pacing leads. This would not only provide great relief to patients but also significantly relieve the burden on both healthcare professionals and the healthcare system.

Related Links:
Fraunhofer Society

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
New
Gold Supplier
Blood Glucose Reference Analyzer
Nova Primary
New
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Software
MICRONAUT6 Software
New
Benchtop Diagnostic System
T2Dx Instrument

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
Image: Better algorithms and machine learning can help smartwatches improve detection of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study

Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Advanced, Unified, Flexible Endoscope Platform to Enhance Imaging
Simple, Cost-Effective Method Can Reduce Surgical Site Infection Across Settings...
New Microsurgical Technique for Removing Spinal Tumor Surpasses Traditional Meth...
Image: A durable coating for medical devices that is activated by light provides on-demand disinfection (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Innovative Light-Triggered Coating for Medical Devices Fights Bacterial Infections

Biofilms are the colonies of bacteria that grow on the surface of medical devices, such as catheters, implants, and wound meshes, and correlate with nosocomial infections. Bacterial biofilms on medical... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Innovative and Highly Customizable Medical Carts Offer Unlimited Configuration P...
Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active ...
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Image: SOLO-RI Low-Profile Scale with Remote Indicator (Photo courtesy of DETECTO)

Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use

A new portable clinical scale with a space-saving compact design is designed for easily changing weighing locations based on patient needs, allowing for flexible patient weighing use. DETECTO’s (Webb... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI and...
Medtronic to Separate Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions Businesses...
Global Surgical Instruments Market Driven by Increase in Procedures and Unmet Demand...
Image: Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Abiomed will bring lifesaving innovations to more heart patients with unmet need (Photo courtesy of Johnson & Johnson)

Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Cardiovascular Technology Company Abiomed in USD 16.6 Billion Deal

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Abiomed, Inc. (Danvers, MA, USA) in a deal valued at approximately USD 16.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE