We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
01 Mar 2023 - 05 Mar 2023
ECR 2023 – European Congress of Radiology
02 Mar 2023 - 04 Mar 2023
50th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Intensive Care Medicine (JSICM)
04 Mar 2023 - 09 Mar 2023
SIR 2023 –Annual Meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology

Automated Orthopedic Surgical Planning Solution Enables Live Segmentation of CT Scans and X-Rays

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Feb 2023
Print article
Image: The new advanced AI orthopedic solution has received US FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of PeekMed)
Image: The new advanced AI orthopedic solution has received US FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of PeekMed)

Artificial intelligence (AI) can have a great impact on surgeries and the work of surgeons, but it also brings doubts and uncertainty. Now, an advanced web-based automated AI planning solution has been developed to resolve these doubts and concerns, and represents a new era in orthopedic technology, allowing for greater efficiency across the entire value chain of orthopedic surgery.

Powered by AI and deep learning technologies, the new web-based PeekMed solution from PeekMed (Braga, Portugal) makes everything faster and simpler for orthopedic surgeons. It supports live automatic segmentation of CT scans and X-rays, automatic landmarks detection, and automated planning. Through its powerful technologies, an accurate plan can be generated in under 30 seconds and presented to the surgeon. Although many of these processes are automated, there are no major risks since all 3D models, landmarks, and plans are always reviewed and validated by surgeons who have the ability to make manual adjustments if necessary.

PeekMed web can perform a total overview of the surgery by representing medical images in a 2D or 3D environment, performing relevant measurements on those images, and adding templates. All PeekMed previous features have been maintained but with a new, faster, and more intuitive interface, that easily connects with other orthopedic solutions in the most used anatomical regions of the musculoskeletal system (Knee, Hip, and Upper Limb) of adults. The PeekMed web-based automated planning solution has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“With this FDA clearance, PeekMed is ready, once again, to be a game-changer in the integration of technology with orthopedics,” said João Pedro Ribeiro, Chairman & CEO of PeekMed. “Having the ability to get a plan in less than 30 seconds is just incredible and a huge achievement for our team. We understood the pains of our surgeons, who were waiting hours, or sometimes days, to get a case planned. We aim to solve those challenges!”

Related Links:
PeekMed

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
New
Flexible Video Endocscopy System
EndoFLEX
New
Barrier Mount
RayShield SideWinder
New
Portable Suction Device
330 Multifunction Aspirator

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
Image: MyoVista Wavelet technology utilizes AI for early detection of heart disease (Photo courtesy of Heart Test Laboratories)

Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year, or about 32% of all deaths worldwide. Every week, millions of electrocardiographs (ECGs) are performed across the world, making... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wireless, Battery-Free Bandage Delivers Electrical Signals to Speed Wound Healing...
Next-Generation Sweat Sensor Could Detect Health-Relevant Biomarkers
Self-Propelling Micro/Nanorobots Provide Precision Treatment of Gastrointestinal...
Image: The Eko SENSORA cardiac disease detection platform on tablet featuring 3M Littmann CORE digital stethoscope (Photo courtesy of Eko)

Enterprise-Grade Digital Stethoscope Platform Brings Non-Invasive Heart Disease Detection to Primary Care

Valvular heart disease (VHD) can be life-threatening if left undiagnosed and untreated, resulting in heart failure, stroke, blood clots, and death. Adults over the age of 65 have a one in ten chance of... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Real-Time PCR System Resolves Problems of Limited Lab Space and Fragmented...
New Diagnostic Test 1,000 Times More Sensitive than Conventional Tests
Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily...
Image: New real-time PCR platform will detect infectious diseases in POC settings (Photo courtesy of Co-Diagnostics)

Compact POCT Platform Unlocks Multiplexing Potential of Real-Time PCR

A new real-time PCR platform aims to disrupt the molecular diagnostics status quo by bringing revolutionary lab-grade PCR testing capabilities - the gold standard in infectious disease testing -into homes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Image: The demand for endometrial ablation devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

Gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, affect millions of women globally every year and are on the rise. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE