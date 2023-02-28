Automated Orthopedic Surgical Planning Solution Enables Live Segmentation of CT Scans and X-Rays

Artificial intelligence (AI) can have a great impact on surgeries and the work of surgeons, but it also brings doubts and uncertainty. Now, an advanced web-based automated AI planning solution has been developed to resolve these doubts and concerns, and represents a new era in orthopedic technology, allowing for greater efficiency across the entire value chain of orthopedic surgery.

Powered by AI and deep learning technologies, the new web-based PeekMed solution from PeekMed (Braga, Portugal) makes everything faster and simpler for orthopedic surgeons. It supports live automatic segmentation of CT scans and X-rays, automatic landmarks detection, and automated planning. Through its powerful technologies, an accurate plan can be generated in under 30 seconds and presented to the surgeon. Although many of these processes are automated, there are no major risks since all 3D models, landmarks, and plans are always reviewed and validated by surgeons who have the ability to make manual adjustments if necessary.

PeekMed web can perform a total overview of the surgery by representing medical images in a 2D or 3D environment, performing relevant measurements on those images, and adding templates. All PeekMed previous features have been maintained but with a new, faster, and more intuitive interface, that easily connects with other orthopedic solutions in the most used anatomical regions of the musculoskeletal system (Knee, Hip, and Upper Limb) of adults. The PeekMed web-based automated planning solution has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“With this FDA clearance, PeekMed is ready, once again, to be a game-changer in the integration of technology with orthopedics,” said João Pedro Ribeiro, Chairman & CEO of PeekMed. “Having the ability to get a plan in less than 30 seconds is just incredible and a huge achievement for our team. We understood the pains of our surgeons, who were waiting hours, or sometimes days, to get a case planned. We aim to solve those challenges!”

