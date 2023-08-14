Cutting-Edge Solution Combines Robotics and Catheter-Based Technology for Less Invasive Open Heart Surgery

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- First-Of-Its-Kind Handheld and Portable Intracardiac Pressure Monitor to Improve Heart Failure Care
- Nanoscale Tattoos Adhered to Live Cells Could Enable Early Disease Diagnosis
- Groundbreaking Medical Device Enables Early Detection of Life-Threatening Postoperative Complications
- New Blood-Pressure Related Measure Accurately Predicts Mortality Risk in ICU Patients
- Miniature Artificial Heart Could Transform Cardiovascular Disease Treatments
- Endoscopic System Allows Visually Guided Gynecological Procedures to be Performed Right in Physician's Office
- Deep-Learning Approach Precisely Identifies Potentially Cancerous Growth in Colonoscopy Images
- Handheld Mass Spectrometry Device Detects Cancer by Touch
- MRI-Based Brain Mapping Software Helps Visualize Key Areas during Complex Neurosurgery
- Ground-Breaking Medical Device Coating Technology Eliminates Implant-Associated Infections
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
- BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
- Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Pathogens in Less than 60 Seconds
- Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes
- Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
- PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results at POC
- Multiplex PCR System Detects Bacterial and Viral Pathogens at POC
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- First-Of-Its-Kind Handheld and Portable Intracardiac Pressure Monitor to Improve Heart Failure Care
- Nanoscale Tattoos Adhered to Live Cells Could Enable Early Disease Diagnosis
- Groundbreaking Medical Device Enables Early Detection of Life-Threatening Postoperative Complications
- New Blood-Pressure Related Measure Accurately Predicts Mortality Risk in ICU Patients
- Miniature Artificial Heart Could Transform Cardiovascular Disease Treatments
- Endoscopic System Allows Visually Guided Gynecological Procedures to be Performed Right in Physician's Office
- Deep-Learning Approach Precisely Identifies Potentially Cancerous Growth in Colonoscopy Images
- Handheld Mass Spectrometry Device Detects Cancer by Touch
- MRI-Based Brain Mapping Software Helps Visualize Key Areas during Complex Neurosurgery
- Ground-Breaking Medical Device Coating Technology Eliminates Implant-Associated Infections
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
- BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
- Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Pathogens in Less than 60 Seconds
- Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes
- Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
- PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results at POC
- Multiplex PCR System Detects Bacterial and Viral Pathogens at POC