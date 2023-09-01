Continuous Blood Monitor Provides Real-Time Measurements during Cardiopulmonary Bypass

Fluctuating conditions can quickly alter a patient’s blood parameters during a cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) procedure. Conventional blood gas analyzers merely provide a snapshot of a patient’s clinical state at the precise moment a sample is collected, which can rapidly change and lose relevance. Now, a cutting-edge blood monitoring system, seamlessly integrated into an advanced CPB platform, empowers perfusionists to access continuous, real-time monitoring of the patient's parameters throughout the entire procedure. This real-time data-driven approach facilitates a personalized perfusion strategy based on accurate information.

The Essenz In-Line Blood Monitor (ILBM) from LivaNova PLC (London, UK) offers precise and continuous measurement of crucial blood parameters to perfusionists during CPB procedures. The ILBM is seamlessly integrated into LivaNova’s next-generation CPB platform, the Essenz Perfusion System. This integration enables perfusionists to directly access and manage reliable blood parameter data from the system's cockpit, eliminating the need for additional monitors or apparatus. The Essenz ILBM is powered by the established B-Capta sensing technology and is the only in-line blood monitoring system that adheres to CLIA guidelines to deliver parameter values consistent with hospital blood gas analyzers, even before alignment. To ensure accurate monitoring, the ILBM furnishes actual measured values for oxygen saturation, hematocrit, partial pressure of oxygen, and temperature, rather than calculated values.

Additionally, the Essenz ILBM does not require calibration for device measurements, allowing perfusionists to save time during device setup, particularly in critical cases. Arterial and venous parameters are automatically transmitted to the Essenz Patient Monitor, enabling data-driven decision-making and the implementation of goal-directed perfusion (GDP), effective therapy for mitigating the risk of acute kidney injury. The latest iteration of heart-lung machine software, version 1.3, seamlessly integrates the ILBM with the Essenz Perfusion System and has been designed to continuously enhance the user experience. LivaNova has obtained clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) and received the CE Mark for its Essenz ILBM.

“Dynamic conditions can rapidly change a patient’s blood parameters during a cardiopulmonary bypass procedure,” said Marco Dolci, LivaNova President, Cardiopulmonary. “The Essenz In-Line Blood Monitor provides continuous monitoring throughout a patient’s procedure. Access to accurate, real-time measurements directly from the Essenz Perfusion System allows for quick decisions and tailored care strategies to serve the patient.”

