We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Werfen

Download Mobile App




Machine-Learning Model Predicts Preeclampsia in Late Pregnancy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Mar 2026

Preeclampsia is a serious pregnancy complication marked by the sudden onset of high blood pressure before delivery. More...

Affecting approximately 2% to 8% of pregnancies worldwide, the condition can lead to severe health risks for both the parent and the baby if not detected and managed promptly. While early screening tools exist, predicting cases that develop later in pregnancy remains challenging. Researchers have now developed a machine-learning model designed to estimate preeclampsia risk during the later stages of pregnancy.

The model, developed by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine (New York, NY, USA), in collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian (New York, NY, USA), analyzes electronic health record (EHR) data collected during the third trimester to generate continuously updated predictions of preeclampsia risk. Unlike earlier tools that provide a single early estimate, the system recalculates risk as new clinical information becomes available.

The research team trained the machine-learning model using data from 35,895 pregnancies at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center between October 2020 and May 2025. They then validated the model using additional datasets from 8,664 pregnancies at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and 14,280 pregnancies at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. The model showed its strongest predictive performance at approximately 34 weeks of pregnancy, providing clinicians with valuable lead time before delivery.

Among the most influential predictive factors were blood pressure measurements, which remained the strongest indicator of risk. Earlier in the third trimester, abnormal blood test results—potentially reflecting placental dysfunction—were also associated with increased risk. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, found that later in pregnancy, patient age and white blood cell counts became more important predictors, suggesting that inflammatory processes may contribute to the condition at this stage.

By continuously updating predictions using real-time clinical data, the model may help clinicians identify patients at elevated risk of preeclampsia during late pregnancy. Earlier detection could allow physicians to intensify monitoring, manage blood pressure more aggressively, and make informed decisions about delivery timing to protect maternal and fetal health. Researchers note that further studies are needed to better understand whether different forms of preeclampsia arise from distinct biological causes, such as placental dysfunction or systemic inflammation.

Related Links:
Weill Cornell Medicine
NewYork-Presbyterian


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Surgical Headlight
IsoTorch
Endoscopy Display
E190
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Fluorescence Probe Paired with Engineered Enzymes Lights Up Tumors for Easier Su...
Minimally Invasive Procedure Effectively Treats Small Kidney Cancers
Neurostimulation Implant Reduces Seizure Burden in Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
Image: The new procedure can help surgeons remove cancer while protecting major vessels and bile ducts (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Surgical Robot Makes Complex Liver Tumor Surgery Safer and Less Invasive

Tumors located in the caudate lobe of the liver present a major surgical challenge. This deep section of the liver sits close to critical blood vessels, making traditional surgical access difficult and... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Image: The Nevisense uses a non-invasive procedure that combines EIS technology with AI to provide in-depth skin analysis (photo courtesy of SciBase)

AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection

Visual examination remains the foundation of dermatologic assessment for suspicious skin lesions, and many dermatologists are confident using clinical and dermoscopic techniques. However, studies show... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers...
FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences...
Image: Medtronic’s intent to acquire CathWorks follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the FFRangio System (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)

Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has announced that it will exercise its option to acquire CathWorks (Kfar Saba, Israel), a privately held medical device company, which aims to transform how coronary artery... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE