Surgical Robot Makes Complex Liver Tumor Surgery Safer and Less Invasive

Tumors located in the caudate lobe of the liver present a major surgical challenge.

This deep section of the liver sits close to critical blood vessels, making traditional surgical access difficult and increasing the risk of complications. Removing tumors from this area requires highly precise techniques to ensure complete cancer removal while protecting surrounding structures. Researchers have now demonstrated that robotic-assisted surgery can successfully remove tumors from this complex region using advanced imaging guidance.

Surgeons at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine (Boston, MA, USA) used a combination of robotic surgery and advanced guidance methods to remove a tumor from the caudate lobe in a minimally invasive procedure. Two key techniques supported the operation: a traction method using the Arantius ligament and indocyanine green (ICG) fluorescence imaging, which helps surgeons visualize liver tissue boundaries during surgery.

The case involved a 79-year-old patient with rectal cancer that had metastasized to the caudate region of the liver. Surgeons first used intraoperative ultrasound to identify the tumor and map nearby blood vessels. Using a robotic surgical system, they created a working space near critical vessels by applying a hanging maneuver through the Arantius ligament. Next, they temporarily blocked the portal vein branch supplying the caudate lobe and injected a small dose of ICG dye.

Under near-infrared imaging, the healthy liver tissue illuminated while the caudate lobe remained dark. This “negative staining” technique clearly defined the boundaries of the target region, enabling surgeons to remove the lobe while protecting surrounding structures. After completing the liver surgery, the patient’s primary rectal tumor was also removed robotically, allowing both procedures to be performed using minimally invasive techniques. The patient recovered without complications and continued subsequent cancer treatment. Researchers believe that combining robotic precision with imaging tools such as ultrasound and fluorescence guidance could make complex liver surgeries safer and more accessible, particularly for tumors located in anatomically challenging regions.

“Our goal is to make complex liver tumor surgery safer and less invasive, so more patients can recover faster and still receive a curative operation,” said Eduardo Vega, MD, corresponding author of the clinical case described in the journal Annals of Surgical Oncology. “By combining robotic precision with ultrasound and fluorescence guidance, we hope to expand access to high-quality cancer surgery—even for tumors in the hardest-to-reach areas of the liver.”

