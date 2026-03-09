We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Single Heart Attack Shot to Revolutionize Cardiac Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Mar 2026

Surviving a heart attack often marks the beginning of a long recovery period, during which the heart can remain vulnerable to damage and long-term weakening. More...

Current treatments focus on stabilizing patients and preventing future cardiac events, but options to actively support heart healing remain limited. Researchers are now investigating a new approach that may help the heart repair itself using a single injection.

Scientists from Texas A&M University (College Station, TX, USA), along with collaborators, have developed a therapy that stimulates the body to produce a natural heart-protective hormone. The treatment involves injecting self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) into skeletal muscle. The RNA provides temporary instructions that prompt muscle cells to produce atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP), a hormone known to reduce stress on the heart and support cardiac repair.

ANP is naturally released by the body after a heart attack, but the amount produced is often insufficient to significantly aid recovery. The new injection increases ANP production by directing muscle cells to manufacture the hormone for several weeks. The saRNA technology works by delivering genetic instructions that briefly replicate within cells. This allows the body to produce higher levels of the therapeutic hormone from a single dose without requiring large quantities of RNA.

In preclinical experiments, one injection generated sustained production of ANP for multiple weeks, providing prolonged support during the critical recovery period following cardiac injury. By boosting the body’s own protective mechanisms, the therapy aims to reduce stress on the injured heart, limit harmful scarring, preserve healthy heart tissue, and improve overall heart function after a heart attack.

The research builds on earlier work exploring hormone-delivering microneedle patches applied directly to the heart. The new injection approach represents a major step toward making the therapy easier to administer in routine clinical settings. Researchers are now planning additional studies to evaluate safety, dosing, and timing before the treatment can advance to human clinical trials.

“This is about helping the heart tap into its own healing mechanisms,” said Dr. Ke Huang, assistant professor and a co‑author of the study. “We’re trying to give patients a treatment that works with the body rather than against it. And the idea that a single shot might offer support for weeks is very exciting.”

Related Links:
Texas A&M University


