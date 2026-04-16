Transcatheter Valve Replacement Demonstrates High Success in Real-World Study

Severe tricuspid regurgitation occurs when the tricuspid valve fails to close, causing backward blood flow that drives right‑sided heart failure symptoms and repeat hospitalizations in older adults. More...

Many high‑risk patients are not candidates for open‑heart surgery, limiting definitive therapy.



Hospitals need less invasive options that can reliably reduce regurgitation and improve function with acceptable peri‑procedural risk. A new national analysis shows that transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement delivers strong early outcomes in routine U.S. practice.

Investigators from Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University evaluated transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) in a large real‑world cohort captured in the STS/ACC TVT Registry. The analysis is published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The study focused on older, medically complex patients treated at centers across the United States.

TTVR is a catheter-based therapy in which clinicians replace the damaged tricuspid valve using a tube threaded through a blood vessel rather than opening the chest. The approach aims to eliminate pathologic backflow across the valve and relieve right‑sided volume overload. For patients who are poor surgical candidates, it offers a less invasive option designed to control symptoms and improve functional status.

The registry analysis included 1,034 attempted TTVR procedures performed between February 2024 and March 2025 at 82 U.S. medical centers, with an average patient age of 77 years. The cohort represents a high‑risk, older population that commonly presents with advanced tricuspid valve disease. Outcomes were assessed at 30 days to capture early recovery and safety.

Procedural success exceeded 98%, with valves implanted in nearly all cases. By 30 days, more than 97% of patients had mild or minimal tricuspid regurgitation, and patient-reported outcomes showed substantial gains in symptoms, physical function, social function, and quality of life. Early stroke rates were low. Outcomes were consistent whether or not patients had preexisting cardiac implantable electronic devices such as pacemakers. Compared with the TRISCEND II randomized trial, bleeding and heart block requiring electronic pacemaker implantation were lower in this real‑world cohort.

These findings indicate that early real‑world performance of TTVR aligns with randomized data while suggesting favorable safety signals for bleeding and conduction disturbances. The results support an expanding role for TTVR as a treatment option for severe tricuspid regurgitation in older, high‑risk patients. Investigators emphasized the need for continued follow‑up to define durability and longer‑term clinical outcomes.

"For patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation, treatment options have historically been limited, especially when surgery carries high risk," said Aakriti Gupta, MD, assistant professor of Cardiology and study author. "What is especially encouraging here is that in real-world care, not just in a randomized trial, patients experienced meaningful improvement in symptoms and quality of life within only 30 days."

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