We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Showcases One-Year AF Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Apr 2026

Catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation is drawing interest in nonthermal energy modalities that aim to spare non‑cellular tissue while creating durable lesions. More...

Pulsed field ablation techniques that deliver ultrashort electrical pulses are being evaluated to streamline workflows and reduce collateral effects. A new ablation technology will be showcased at a major cardiology meeting this week, with a live case and one‑year outcomes from a multicenter experience.

Pulse Biosciences’ nPulse Cardiac Catheter, which applies the company’s nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA) energy, will be featured during the Heart Rhythm Society 2026 Annual Meeting, held April 23–26 in Chicago, Illinois. The company will present late‑breaking clinical trial updates highlighting one‑year outcomes from a European feasibility study that used a compliant catheter to treat atrial fibrillation. The technology will also be spotlighted in a live case transmission during the meeting’s Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) Live Case Summit.

The nPulse technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy designed to non‑thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non‑cellular tissue and initiating regulated cell death. In the live case session, operators will demonstrate procedural workflow, lesion delivery, and real‑time performance using nsPFA energy for atrial fibrillation. The demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, from 9:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. at McCormick Place, Room S406AB, with the case transmitted from Motol and Homolka University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic.

Late‑Breaking Clinical Science is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 11:45 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. in Room S100AB (Plenary Room), with a presentation titled “One‑year Outcomes of Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Using a Compliant Catheter to Treat Atrial Fibrillation: A Multicenter Experience.” This late‑breaking presentation will report one‑year clinical outcomes from a multicenter experience evaluating nanosecond pulsed field ablation using a compliant catheter to treat atrial fibrillation, contributing important longer‑term data to the evolving PFA landscape.

Additional data will be shared on Friday, April 24, including an oral abstract in the Heart Rhythm Hub detailing a multicenter experience with a compliant circular catheter, and a Featured Poster in the Abstract Pavilion examining how dose and catheter orientation affect focal nsPFA lesions in a preclinical model. Attendees can also review the technology in the exhibit hall and dedicated technology suite.

Related Links
Pulse Biosciences


Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Monitor/Defibrillator
Zenix
New
Rapid Sepsis Test
SeptiCyte RAPID
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
Image: Examples of StrivePD Guardian messages (photo courtesy of Rune Labs)

AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management

Parkinson’s disease presents fluctuating motor and non-motor symptoms that complicate day-to-day self-management and clinical decision-making. Care teams require timely, longitudinal insight into medication... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
3D Brain Imaging Marker Predicts Surgical Outcomes in Dementia-Causing Hydroceph...
Printed Artificial Neurons Stimulate Natural Brain Circuits
Synthetic Biology Approach Enables On-Demand Liver Tissue Growth
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Review Advances Precision Care Pathway for Meningioma Management

Meningiomas are the most common primary brain tumors and account for about 37% of central nervous system tumors, often impairing neurological function depending on where they arise. Care has traditionally... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings

Cardiogenic shock remains a difficult, time-sensitive emergency, with delayed identification driving poor outcomes and persistently high mortality. Many cases go undocumented even at advanced stages, hindering... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

Business

view channel
Sinocare Presents AI-Driven Integrated Digital Health Solutions at CMEF
New Partnership Advances Physical AI into Perioperative Workflows
GE HealthCare and Medtronic Expand Alliance with Intraoperative Imaging Integrat...
Image: Breast Suite is a cloud-based suite of modular, interoperable applications that integrates into existing breast imaging workflows (photo courtesy of DeepHealth)

GE HealthCare, DeepHealth Expand AI Breast Imaging Collaboration

GE HealthCare and DeepHealth, a RadNet subsidiary, have expanded their collaboration to bring enhanced capabilities of DeepHealth’s new AI-powered Breast Suite to market, including ProFound Pro and Safeguard Review.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE