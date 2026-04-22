Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Showcases One-Year AF Outcomes

Catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation is drawing interest in nonthermal energy modalities that aim to spare non‑cellular tissue while creating durable lesions. More...

Pulsed field ablation techniques that deliver ultrashort electrical pulses are being evaluated to streamline workflows and reduce collateral effects. A new ablation technology will be showcased at a major cardiology meeting this week, with a live case and one‑year outcomes from a multicenter experience.

Pulse Biosciences’ nPulse Cardiac Catheter, which applies the company’s nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA) energy, will be featured during the Heart Rhythm Society 2026 Annual Meeting, held April 23–26 in Chicago, Illinois. The company will present late‑breaking clinical trial updates highlighting one‑year outcomes from a European feasibility study that used a compliant catheter to treat atrial fibrillation. The technology will also be spotlighted in a live case transmission during the meeting’s Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) Live Case Summit.

The nPulse technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy designed to non‑thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non‑cellular tissue and initiating regulated cell death. In the live case session, operators will demonstrate procedural workflow, lesion delivery, and real‑time performance using nsPFA energy for atrial fibrillation. The demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, from 9:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. at McCormick Place, Room S406AB, with the case transmitted from Motol and Homolka University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic.

Late‑Breaking Clinical Science is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 11:45 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. in Room S100AB (Plenary Room), with a presentation titled “One‑year Outcomes of Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Using a Compliant Catheter to Treat Atrial Fibrillation: A Multicenter Experience.” This late‑breaking presentation will report one‑year clinical outcomes from a multicenter experience evaluating nanosecond pulsed field ablation using a compliant catheter to treat atrial fibrillation, contributing important longer‑term data to the evolving PFA landscape.

Additional data will be shared on Friday, April 24, including an oral abstract in the Heart Rhythm Hub detailing a multicenter experience with a compliant circular catheter, and a Featured Poster in the Abstract Pavilion examining how dose and catheter orientation affect focal nsPFA lesions in a preclinical model. Attendees can also review the technology in the exhibit hall and dedicated technology suite.

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