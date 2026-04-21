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Bioengineered Ligament Aims to Improve ACL Repair Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Apr 2026

The global anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair market is projected to reach USD 9. More...

5 billion by 2028. Current artificial ligament products are primarily designed as mechanical prostheses that do not account for biological requirements, often relying on inert polyethylene terephthalate (PET) materials for stability. As a result, clinical studies report rupture rates of up to 31% at 9.5 years following implantation. To address these limitations, researchers at the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) have developed a bioengineered ligament designed to support faster and more durable healing.

ITRI’s LigamiX Hybrid Regenerative Ligament Technology, a bioengineered implant, was recognized at the Edison Awards 2026 in Fort Myers on April 17. The technology was named one of ITRI’s three gold-winning innovations among global entrants, with the institute noting that this year’s award portfolio included advancements in “quality health” alongside other domains.

LigamiX is designed to accelerate healing in ligament repair by combining principles of tissue engineering scaffolds with advanced materials science. The implant integrates biopolymer–ceramic composite materials, composite-material fibers, and a high-strength textile structure engineered to support both mechanical performance and biological regeneration. Its porous, bionic architecture increases surface area for cell attachment through specialized fiber cross-sections, while cell-affinity surface treatment technology promotes tissue ingrowth and repair.

According to ITRI, this configuration enhances bone regeneration and tissue adherence, improving graft incorporation and long-term joint function. Animal studies have demonstrated improved bone integration and increased ligament fixation strength. The design also allows soft tissue to grow onto and envelop the fibers, reducing abrasion and supporting a process of ligamentization that helps restore native ligament function. The institute reports that the implant reduces joint inflammation, delivers up to three times the strength of commercial implants after implantation, and enables a 30% faster restoration of normal gait.

Beyond ACL reconstruction, the underlying platform technologies—including composite materials, textile structures, and surface modification—may be extended to other orthopedic implants, textile-based medical devices such as surgical meshes, and tissue engineering scaffolds aimed at enhancing repair and regeneration.

The recognition was part of a broader showing in which ITRI earned five awards overall and ranked second globally in total number of awards among 149 winners. The honors underscored a pipeline that, while diverse, includes technologies aimed at patient care and surgical recovery. Within this context, LigamiX was positioned as an effective option for ligament reconstruction with potential to support rehabilitation milestones.

Related Links
Industrial Technology Research Institute


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