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Innovative Central Line System Reduces Steps and Procedure Time

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Jun 2026

Central line placement is routine in critical care and surgery, yet it typically involves multiple components and numerous handoffs. More...

Each exchange can introduce contamination risk, procedural delays, and variability that challenge clinician efficiency and patient safety. Hospitals continue to seek standardized methods that simplify insertion while reducing exposure risks for staff. A new system now offers an all‑in‑one approach to streamline central line placement while targeting safety and workflow concerns.

BD CentroVena One Insertion System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, which recognizes products with the potential to drive meaningful improvements in healthcare delivery. The award followed review by hospital experts serving on Vizient’s client‑led councils and acknowledges differentiated capabilities enabled by the system’s all‑in‑one design. The recognition underscores potential benefits for clinical care, clinician and patient safety, and procedural workflow.

The system integrates the guidewire, needle, syringe, and catheter into a single platform to simplify central line placement. By consolidating components, it is designed to reduce procedural complexity, with 30% fewer steps and a 50% reduction in maximum procedure time compared to standard techniques. Safety‑focused design elements are intended to lower contamination risk and protect against complications such as air and guidewire embolism, needlestick injury, and clinician blood exposure.

Performance metrics were observed in a head‑to‑head simulation study of 49 participants published in The Journal of Emergency Medicine. The system is also designed to promote greater procedural consistency and support more efficient workflows across varied care settings. Together, these features align with hospitals’ goals to standardize central line insertion while maintaining safety.

Vizient represents a broad client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and non‑acute providers, with a portfolio representing more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client‑led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare, and may award contracts outside the competitive bid cycle.

“Receiving a Vizient Innovative Technology contract recognizes the innovation behind CentroVena One™ and its potential to redefine how central lines are placed,” said Eric Borin, worldwide president, Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "It validates the clear clinical need we are hearing from customers for a simpler, more standardized approach to central line insertion, helping clinicians work more efficiently while supporting safer patient care. We're excited to bring this innovation to more Vizient clients, clinicians and the patients they serve."


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