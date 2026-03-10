Spray-Type Technology Coats Transplant Organs with Immunosuppressants to Prevent Rejection

Organ transplantation is often the only life-saving option for patients with severe organ failure. More...

However, immune rejection remains one of the biggest obstacles to successful transplantation. To prevent rejection, patients typically take immunosuppressive drugs for life, which can lead to serious side effects such as an increased risk of infection and organ toxicity. Researchers have now developed a new approach that delivers immunosuppressive drugs directly to transplanted organs rather than throughout the entire body.

Scientists at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH, Pohang, South Korea), in collaboration with Ewha Womans University (Seoul, South Korea), have developed the Immune-Shield system, which uses microscopic gel particles containing immunosuppressive drugs. These particles are attached to the surface of transplanted organs using adhesive proteins inspired by mussels, which are known for their ability to stick strongly to surfaces even in wet environments.

The researchers designed adhesive microgels that can be sprayed onto organ surfaces. Once applied, the particles form a thin protective coating that remains attached to the tissue and gradually releases immunosuppressant drugs. This targeted delivery approach ensures that the medication acts primarily at the transplant site rather than circulating throughout the entire body.

In xenotransplantation experiments, where animal organs are transplanted into another species, the Immune-Shield coating significantly reduced immune cell infiltration and inflammatory responses. The treatment extended the survival of transplanted tissues and produced an immunosuppressive effect more than twice as strong as conventional systemic drug delivery methods.

Because the spray-based system can easily coat complex organ surfaces, researchers believe the technology may improve transplant outcomes while reducing the side effects associated with long-term systemic immunosuppression. The approach may be particularly valuable in xenotransplantation, where organs from animals are used to address the global shortage of donor organs. Further research will be needed to evaluate safety and effectiveness before the technology can be applied in clinical transplantation.

"We propose a strategy to solve the long-standing challenge of immunosuppressants by using mussel adhesive protein, an original biomaterial developed in Korea," said Professor Hyung Joon Cha, who led the research. "Since the spray method allows for easy application to complex organ surfaces, it is expected to serve as a key technology to increase the success rate in the field of xenograft transplantation in the future."

Related Links:

POSTECH

Ewha Womans University