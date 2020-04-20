Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 20 Apr 2020



Image: The Stat EMS Basic blood testing system (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Nova Biomedical (Waltham, MA, USA) has launched the Stat EMS Basic blood testing system for ambulance and emergency care in CE mark countries. Stat EMS Basic measures fingerstick capillary lactate, glucose, ketone, hemoglobin, and hematocrit in six to 40 seconds with laboratory-quality results.



Stat EMS Basic is a smaller, non-connectivity version of Nova’s connectivity-capable Stat EMS system with the same test menu. Specifically designed for ambulance, pre-hospital, and emergency use, Stat EMS Basic provides an important test menu and rapid results to aid with patient assessment and allow for faster, more effective emergency treatment. It also assists with rapid triage and determining the appropriate transport site for patients who have trauma, sepsis, anemia, acute coronary syndrome, or other critical illnesses.



Stat EMS Basic meters use Nova’s patented, disposable test strips that provide lab-like accuracy, including the only lactate test strip cleared for fingerstick testing and the only glucose test strip proven accurate enough to have been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for use with critically ill patients. Stat EMS Basic meters are easy to use; there is no calibration or coding and the testing procedure is as simple as fingerstick glucose testing performed by people with diabetes. Tiny capillary samples eliminate the need for venipuncture, saving time and reducing costs.



Stat EMS Basic combines battery-operated StatStrip Xpress2 meters in a new, lightweight soft case that easily fits in a medic’s bag while holding all system components: meters, test strips, controls, and lancets. Test strips and controls require no refrigeration, making testing convenient and economical.



“We at Nova Biomedical are thrilled to introduce Stat EMS Basic to CE mark countries, and offer Stat EMS’s proven critical care testing technology in a compact model for ambulance and emergency providers without connectivity needs,” said Doug Curley, Global Sales Product Line Manager at Nova. “Stat EMS Basic represents the latest in pre-hospital testing and continues to demonstrate Nova’s worldwide leadership in critical care and point-of-care testing.”





