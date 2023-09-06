We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Medtronic

Medtronic offers medical products and therapies for the treatment of cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes, and neu... read more Featured Products:

Surgical Navigation System

Surgical Imaging System

RF Ablation System

Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System

Smoke Evacuator System
More products

Download Mobile App




Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Conditions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Sep 2023
Print article
Image: The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module is the first-to-market, computer-aided polyp detection system powered by AI (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)
Image: The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module is the first-to-market, computer-aided polyp detection system powered by AI (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Capsule endoscopy offers a highly efficient and rapid method for screening various gastrointestinal conditions, including obscure GI tract bleeding (OGIB), Crohn's disease, cancer, and small intestine tumors. Its advantages, such as painless visualization of the gastrointestinal tract, precise diagnosis, and rapid results, have led to increased adoption in recent years. The global capsule endoscopy market was estimated to be around USD 0.50 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030. This growth will be driven by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, a growing global geriatric population, rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, and the introduction of technologically advanced capsules.

These are the latest findings of Grand View Research (San Francisco, CA, USA)

The advent of technologically advanced wireless capsules with features like longer battery life, enhanced data storage capacity, Wi-Fi connectivity, ergonomic design, easy data transmission, higher frame rates, 360-degree panoramic views, and improved image quality is fueling market growth. The aging population is expected to provide a strong platform for market growth as age increases the risk of gastrointestinal disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, colorectal cancer, and appendicitis. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cancer in both older and younger adults and the increasing adoption of screening tests, including capsule endoscopy, are likely to boost market growth. However, some limitations of capsule endoscopy, such as capsule retention and limited diagnostic use, could hinder market growth.

Based on application, the OGIB segment held the highest revenue share of the global capsule endoscopy market in 2022 due to numerous advantages provided by capsule endoscopy in the diagnosis and detection of OGIB. In addition, benefits such as real-time visualization, image capturing, and analysis of the entire small intestine and reliable and precise results have driven the adoption of capsule endoscopes for OGIB. The rising adoption of capsule-based endoscopy screening for OGIB over conventional methods, such as double-balloon enteroscopy, is further supporting the segment’s growth. On the other hand, the Crohn’s disease segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to higher utilization of capsule endoscopes for detecting the disease.

On the basis of end-use, the hospital segment dominated the global capsule endoscopy market in 2022 mainly due to the significantly high adoption and utilization of capsule endoscopy services across hospitals. Additionally, favorable government reimbursement policies are further boosting the segment’s growth as hospitals are generally the primary health systems in most countries. As a result, the number of screenings performed in hospitals is higher, leading to greater product adoption and demand which is boosting the segment’s growth. On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/clinics segment is expected register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the minimal time needed for capsule endoscopy screening procedures and faster results.

Based on product, the wireless capsule segment dominated the global capsule endoscopy market with the largest revenue share of 75.9% in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leadership position with the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period owing to its advantages in diagnosing complex health conditions, such as gastrointestinal disease, cancer, Crohn's disease, and other small bowel diseases. The growing preference among medical professionals for wireless capsule endoscopy to achieve quicker and more efficient diagnosis is expected to further drive the segment’s growth.

Geographically, North America dominated the global capsule endoscopy market with the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2022 due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive screening procedures, along with the adoption of technologically advanced products and systems in the region. Additionally, improved healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness about early screening of diseases, such as gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, and other chronic conditions, are supporting the growth of the North American capsule endoscopy market. The Asia Pacific capsule endoscopy market is expected to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period due to higher demand for capsule-based endoscopic technologies in screening procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population in the region.

Related Links:
Grand View Research

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Defibrillator & Monitor
LiFEGAIN CU-HD1
New
Transcutaneous Monitor
TCM5 FLEX

Print article
Radcal

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Innovative Gynecological Speculum Enhances Patient Experience and Physician Ease...
Origami-Inspired Stretchable Strain Sensors to Find Application in Wearables and...
New ‘Droplet Battery’ Could Power Next-Generation Wearable Devices and Implants
Image: The CardioVisio for Atrial Fibrillation helps visualize history of the patient’s heart (Photo courtesy of GE HealthCare)

Digital Tool Provides Clinical Decision Support for Diagnosis and Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

Cardiovascular diseases are the world’s leading cause of death, and over 60% of these fatalities are both preventable and untimely. Among the variety of cardiovascular ailments, atrial fibrillation (AFib)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Robot Provides Real-Time Lesion Updates During Biopsy Procedure
Continuous Blood Monitor Provides Real-Time Measurements during Cardiopulmonary ...
Smart Implantable Device Changes Shape to Maintain Drug Dosage
Image: Carina is designed to enable more laparoscopic procedures to be done robotically (Photo courtesy of Ronovo Surgical)

Modular Surgical Robot Enables Intelligent Robotic Laparoscopy across Specialties

A new robotic platform featuring an innovative modular system based on proprietary technology offers configurable robotic assistance for laparoscopic surgeries across multiple specialties.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Image: The new sensor can measure glucose levels in saliva (Photo courtesy of KAUST)

Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring

Diabetes arises when the body fails to regulate its blood glucose levels. Elevated glucose levels can lead to cardiovascular disease and other ailments, making it essential for individuals with diabetes... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE