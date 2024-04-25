Next-Gen Computer Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy Technology Rapidly Removes Blood Clots

Pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when a blood clot blocks one of the arteries in the lungs. Often, these clots originate from the leg or another part of the body, a condition known as deep vein thrombosis, and then travel to the lung. Pulmonary embolism is a severe condition, with 10-30% of affected individuals dying within one month of diagnosis. Treatment focuses on preventing the clot from growing and stopping new ones from forming, with timely intervention being crucial to avert serious complications or death. Now, a next-generation computer-assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) system aims to improve the efficiency and sensitivity of removing venous thrombus and treating PE.

Penumbra, Inc. (Alameda, CA, USA) has launched Lightning Flash 2.0, its next-generation CAVT system to remove venous thrombus and treat PE. This system is equipped with advanced Lightning Flash algorithms, which are optimized for higher speed and sensitivity to thrombus and blood flow. These improvements, together with Penumbra's innovative catheter technology, enable physicians to better navigate the body's complex vascular structures and effectively remove clots with minimal possible blood loss.

The Lightning Flash 2.0 system also provides streamlined audio-visual feedback, providing physicians with greater insights into what is happening at the catheter's tip during a procedure, facilitating a more intuitive experience in thrombus removal. Penumbra has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Lightning Flash 2.0, which is a part of its Indigo System with Lightning portfolio. Penumbra's Lightning products are the only CAVT systems currently available in the U.S., with early clinical data indicating significant improvements in patient outcomes and quality of life.

"Based on what we've seen in the initial launch, Lightning Flash 2.0 has significantly improved procedure time by shortening the aspiration time. It has also shown reductions in blood removed during aspiration. These advantages can improve patient safety, provide better outcomes for the patients, and streamline efficiency for physicians treating the patients," said James F. Benenati, M.D., FSIR, chief medical officer at Penumbra. "As adoption of thrombectomy becomes more widespread, Lightning Flash 2.0 will provide physicians with the confidence that CAVT is a valuable frontline option."