We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Hologic

Designs and provides products for clinical laboratory and blood screening, including testing items for detection of h... read more Featured Products:

High Throughput Molecular Testing Solution

Molecular Cancer Classifier

Molecular Breast Cancer Test

Human Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Assay

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Assay
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
23 Oct 2021 - 26 Oct 2021
ESGO 2021 – 22nd Congress of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology
24 Oct 2021 - 27 Oct 2021
ASTRO 2021 – 63rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology
25 Oct 2021 - 28 Oct 2021
ACEP21 – Scientific Assembly of the American College of Emergency Physicians

Hologic Acquires Bolder Surgical to Expand Surgical Franchise

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Oct 2021
Print article
Illustration
Illustration

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) is set to acquire Bolder Surgical (Louisville, CO, USA), a provider of advanced energy vessel sealing surgical devices, in a deal that will expand its surgical franchise.

Bolder is a commercial-stage developer and manufacturer of advanced energy vessel sealing and dissection tools, offering devices to surgical gynecologists in both laparoscopic and open procedures. The acquisition will add Bolder’s laparoscopic vessel sealing, dividing and dissecting devices to the Hologic portfolio and also enable it to expand the use of the acquired company’s devices to OB/GYN specialists. Hologic estimates that there are five times more laparoscopic procedures in OB/GYN applications than in pediatrics, where Bolder focuses today.

Bolder’s CoolSeal devices feature slender, dual action jaws, allowing for dissection, vessel sealing and dividing all in one device. The ability to use a combination device improves surgical efficiency by reducing the need for instrument exchanges. In addition, Bolder’s JustRight 3 mm vessel sealer and the JustRight 5 mm stapler are designed for small surgical spaces such as in pediatric cases, which can help reduce the need for larger, overpowered instruments. The acquisition will also add other offerings from Bolder to Hologic’s surgical product line, such as the NovaSure endometrial ablation system for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding, the MyoSure tissue removal devices for the treatment of intrauterine fibroids and polyps, the Acessa laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation system for the treatment of fibroids, and the Fluent fluid management system for streamlining hysteroscopic procedures.

“This acquisition will broaden our growing Surgical portfolio by adding Bolder’s differentiated advanced vessel sealing and dissection tools that are used in laparoscopic procedures,” said Essex Mitchell, Hologic’s Division President, Surgical. “We can accelerate growth and improve patient outcomes by leveraging our significant commercial resources and strong relationships with OB/GYNs.”

“Becoming part of Hologic and its highly respected and well-known Surgical business is an exciting and pivotal junction for Bolder,” said Robert Kline, Bolder Surgical’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we will accelerate realizing Bolder’s vision to increase the efficiency of both surgeons and hospitals. Joining Hologic, with its similar mission, culture, and world-class portfolio of products, is an ideal fit for Bolder.”

Related Links:
Hologic, Inc.
Bolder Surgical


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Portable Extracorporeal System Preserves Organs for Transplantation
Microneedle Array Patch Pierces Bacterial Biofilms
Brain Function Monitor Assesses Anesthetized Patients
Image: The EkoSonic IDDC and removable coaxial ultrasound transducer core (Photo courtesy of EKOS Corporation)

Endovascular Ultrasonic System Treats Pulmonary Embolisms

An ultrasound-facilitated catheter-directed low-dose fibrinolysis device accelerates the penetration of thrombolytic agents into pulmonary embolisms (PEs). The Boston Scientific (Natick, MA, USA) EkoSonic... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Rotational Atherectomy System Treats In-Stent Restenosis
Vascular Closure System Permits Same-Day Discharge
3D Training Models Improve Orthopedic Surgeries
Image: The iotaSOFT cochlear implant insertion system (Photo courtesy of iotaMotion)

Robotic System Facilitates Cochlear Implant Insertion

New cochlear implant insertion technology aids surgeons in placement of electrode arrays by controlling insertion speed. The iotaMotion (Iowa City, USA) iotaSOFT Insertion System is a small, thumb-sized,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Image: RT to the left breast raises cardiovascular risk (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk

Women with left-sided breast cancer (BC) undergoing radiation therapy (RT) have double the risk of subsequent heart disease, compared to those with right-sided BC, according to a new study.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Image: The Breathe-EZ Bite Block (Photo courtesy of Micro-Tech Endoscopy)

Bite Block Improves Oxygenation During GI Procedures

A uniquely designed bite blocks offers comfort, protection, and improved oxygenation during upper endoscopic procedures. The Micro-Tech Endoscopy (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) Breathe-EZ Bite Block was designed... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Illustration

New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure

A new self-learning algorithm can detect blood pumping problems by reading electrocardiograms (also known as ECGs or EKGs) to predict whether a patient was experiencing heart failure. The special artificial... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE