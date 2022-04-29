We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides medical imaging and information technologies, medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems,... read more Featured Products:

Incubator

Ultrasound System

R&F System

Computed Tomography (CT) System

3.0T MRI Scanner
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
01 May 2022 - 05 May 2022
ARRS 2022 Annual Meeting – American Roentgen Ray Society
03 May 2022 - 06 May 2022
Medical Fair Brasil
03 May 2022 - 05 May 2022
MedtecLIVE 2022

GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: GE Healthcare and Medtronic have announce a collaboration to meet growing need for outpatient care (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: GE Healthcare and Medtronic have announce a collaboration to meet growing need for outpatient care (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Providing excellent care inside and outside of the traditional hospital is the new normal for patients, clinicians, and payers seeking more choices without compromising excellent outcomes. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the movement of procedures into the outpatient environment while also driving disease rates higher, resulting in procedure growth in facilities outside traditional hospitals, and this growth trend is expected to continue for years to come. Also, since CMS approved payments for certain cardiovascular procedures in 2020, fixed c-arm imaging systems have been used more and more frequently in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office Based Labs (OBLs) for cardiac and peripheral vascular procedures. Now, a new collaboration aims to meet the growing need for outpatient care.

GE Healthcare (Chicago, IL, USA) and Medtronic (Doral, FL, USA) have entered into a collaboration focused on the unique needs and demand for care at ASCs and OBLs that will allow customers to access extensive product portfolios, financial solutions, and exceptional service. While patient needs are increasing, there remain high costs and complexity associated with expanding an existing ASC or building a new one. GE and Medtronic seek to help ASCs navigate these challenges, bringing the best of each company to deliver high-quality and cost-effective advanced technology, financial solutions, and personal service.

For GE, this includes consultative planning, construction, a comprehensive suite of equipment (including imaging, monitoring, and ultrasound), and exceptional service and digital solutions, including the Edison-powered AutoRight A.I.-based interventional imaging chain, which can help clinicians provide the right image at the right dose automatically for each patient. For Medtronic, this means providing an extensive portfolio of products for a diverse range of service lines in the ASC and OBL, from cardiac rhythm to pain management, peripheral vascular to kyphoplasty.

“GE Healthcare Interventional Imaging solutions are built to help our customers deliver care at a higher level for patients. With a predicted increase in outpatient cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures over the coming years, industry leaders like GE Healthcare need to understand and meet the unique needs of ASCs and OBLs,” said Jim Rapp, Vice President of Interventional Imaging at GE Healthcare. “Our collaboration with Medtronic is one aspect of our efforts to strengthen efficiency, workflow, and clinical outcomes for ASCs and OBLs who work with GE Healthcare.”

“As our customers open centers outside of the hospital, they are looking for support beyond the devices used in medical procedures,” said Adam King, Senior Director of U.S. Enterprise Accounts and Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Medtronic. “From products and devices to equipment and services, we provide a full range of technologies and solutions. Our collaboration with GE Healthcare was formed to better serve the growth of our ASC and OBL customers with extensive technologies and dedicated teams who have expertise in outpatient services and can address all aspects of this evolving sector.”

Related Links:
GE Healthcare 
Medtronic 


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel IV Injection Treatment for Sepsis Could Provide Safe and Convenient Option...
Hemodynamic Monitoring Can Predict Mortality in Critically Ill Patients, Finds B...
Electrodiagnostic Monitoring of Brain Waves Predicts Impending Ischemic Stroke
Image: Rapid and disposable Theophylline sensor (Photo courtesy of SIT)

Paper-Based Sensor Could Pave Way for Bedside Therapeutic Drug Monitoring System

Theophylline (THO) is effective in treating respiratory problems and inflammation, although the drug can be toxic if taken above certain limits. This demands accurate and rapid sensing devices that can... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Nanotechnology Approach Locates and Removes Dangerous Endometriosis Lesions
Implantable Wireless Device Could Allow Doctors to Eliminate Leftover Cancer Cells...
OptoMedic104K WhtNavi White Light Endoscopic Imaging System Enhances Surgical As...
Image: Photo of a coated versus an uncoated catheter (Photo courtesy of UBC)

Bacteria-Repelling Silver Coating Prevents Infection of Implantable Medical Devices

Implanted medical devices can save lives, but they carry a great risk of infection which usually arises from contamination as the device is being implanted. Urinary tract infections from catheters, for... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
Image: ASSURE WCD system was one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (Photo courtesy of Kestra Medical)

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death. SCA is an abrupt cessation of the normal heartbeat that is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart, typically caused by ventricular arrhythmias.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE