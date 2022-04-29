GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs

Providing excellent care inside and outside of the traditional hospital is the new normal for patients, clinicians, and payers seeking more choices without compromising excellent outcomes. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the movement of procedures into the outpatient environment while also driving disease rates higher, resulting in procedure growth in facilities outside traditional hospitals, and this growth trend is expected to continue for years to come. Also, since CMS approved payments for certain cardiovascular procedures in 2020, fixed c-arm imaging systems have been used more and more frequently in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office Based Labs (OBLs) for cardiac and peripheral vascular procedures. Now, a new collaboration aims to meet the growing need for outpatient care.

GE Healthcare (Chicago, IL, USA) and Medtronic (Doral, FL, USA) have entered into a collaboration focused on the unique needs and demand for care at ASCs and OBLs that will allow customers to access extensive product portfolios, financial solutions, and exceptional service. While patient needs are increasing, there remain high costs and complexity associated with expanding an existing ASC or building a new one. GE and Medtronic seek to help ASCs navigate these challenges, bringing the best of each company to deliver high-quality and cost-effective advanced technology, financial solutions, and personal service.

For GE, this includes consultative planning, construction, a comprehensive suite of equipment (including imaging, monitoring, and ultrasound), and exceptional service and digital solutions, including the Edison-powered AutoRight A.I.-based interventional imaging chain, which can help clinicians provide the right image at the right dose automatically for each patient. For Medtronic, this means providing an extensive portfolio of products for a diverse range of service lines in the ASC and OBL, from cardiac rhythm to pain management, peripheral vascular to kyphoplasty.

“GE Healthcare Interventional Imaging solutions are built to help our customers deliver care at a higher level for patients. With a predicted increase in outpatient cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures over the coming years, industry leaders like GE Healthcare need to understand and meet the unique needs of ASCs and OBLs,” said Jim Rapp, Vice President of Interventional Imaging at GE Healthcare. “Our collaboration with Medtronic is one aspect of our efforts to strengthen efficiency, workflow, and clinical outcomes for ASCs and OBLs who work with GE Healthcare.”

“As our customers open centers outside of the hospital, they are looking for support beyond the devices used in medical procedures,” said Adam King, Senior Director of U.S. Enterprise Accounts and Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Medtronic. “From products and devices to equipment and services, we provide a full range of technologies and solutions. Our collaboration with GE Healthcare was formed to better serve the growth of our ASC and OBL customers with extensive technologies and dedicated teams who have expertise in outpatient services and can address all aspects of this evolving sector.”

Related Links:

GE Healthcare

Medtronic