Siemens Offers VR-Based Surgical Training in Partnership with PrecisionOS

Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) is offering immersive virtual reality (VR) training in partnership with PrecisionOS (Vancouver, Canada) to help surgeons and technicians practice the use of its mobile 3D C-arm Cios Spin for intraoperative quality control and surgical workflow guidance. Multi user, peer-to-peer training sessions will enable the exchange of surgical procedure knowhow on a virtual patient and will lead to an enhanced surgeon/technician collaboration.

Conventional 2D imaging may not always provide enough information to safeguard correct placement of screws and implants. Intraoperative 3D imaging helps transform care delivery by improving surgical outcomes. To provide 3D capabilities that can be seamlessly integrated into clinical routine, Siemens has developed Cios Spin - a mobile 2D and 3D C-arm for intraoperative quality assurance. Easy to integrate into any surgical routine, it features dedicated 3D technologies that allow surgeons to confirm their planned results. The Cios Spin offers optimal 3D and 2D imaging for the precise intraoperative guidance and versatility to advance therapy outcomes.

"PrecisionOS' VR software allows for surgeons to practice and behave authentically as well as collaboratively in a hyper-realistic environment," said Janine Weidling, Global Head of Education Services Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers. "This increases the quality of procedure- and imaging-related skills for the users and provides them with more certainty, especially in demanding surgical cases."

"Providing better training for surgeons and technicians will promote better teamwork and experience for everyone in the OR," added Danny Goel, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and CEO, PrecisionOS. "The result will be better patient care and improved OR safety."

