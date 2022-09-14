We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Sep 2022 - 19 Sep 2022
Medicall Expo 2022 – 30th Edition
18 Sep 2022 - 22 Sep 2022
MICCAI 2022 – 25th International Conference on Medical Image Computing and Computer Assisted Intervention.
19 Sep 2022 - 23 Sep 2022
EASD 2022 – 58th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Sep 2022
Print article
Image: Medical camera manufacturers are launching innovative HD products to gain a strong foothold in the industry (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Medical camera manufacturers are launching innovative HD products to gain a strong foothold in the industry (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Medical cameras are now required throughout an increasing number of surgical procedures. The spurt in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases have led to increased demand for various types of medical equipment, including medical cameras. Older patients prefer non-invasive operations since they result in fewer complications than traditional surgeries (mostly employing endoscope and microscope surgical cameras). As a result, the global medical camera market is set to expand 1.4x between 2021 and 2031 to surpass USD 5 billion by 2031, driven by the growing use of medical cameras in various aspects of healthcare treatment.

These are the latest findings of Fact.MR (Rockville, MD, USA), a market research and consulting agency.

The efficacy of medical cameras in detecting various types of diseases is driving their increased adoption in the healthcare domain. The growing number of surgical procedures is necessitating the use of medical cameras, creating sizeable opportunities for market players. The increasing preference for minimally-invasive surgeries is also creating significant opportunities for medical camera manufacturers as these surgeries require extensive use of cameras. However, the high cost of medical cameras remains a key reason for their limited adoption. For instance, the average cost of endoscopic cameras is nearly USD 1,500, which is a significant investment for smaller hospitals in the developing countries. Additionally, the lack of skilled professionals and technicians who can handle high-end medical cameras poses another key challenge for market growth. To address these challenges, the market players are focusing on launching innovative products, built from affordable and easy to source components. They are also focusing on improving the functionality of their products to cater to critical surgical procedures.

Based on type, endoscopy cameras are likely to remain the largest segment of the medical camera market and held a share of nearly 40% in 2021. Based on resolution, high-definition cameras will account for a higher share of the medical camera market than standard definition medical cameras. Hospitals are expected to be the largest end-user of medical cameras during the forecast period. Sales of medical cameras are also likely to increase as a result of growing spending on healthcare across the globe. Numerous countries such as the U.S., India, Germany, and the U.K. are now allocating a higher percentage of their GDP to healthcare spending. North America is likely to be the leading market for medical cameras globally, holding nearly 50% share during the forecast period.

Related Links:
Fact.MR 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive...
Image: Artificial intelligence could help narrow heart attack gender gap (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks in Women

Previous research has shown that women in the UK who have a heart attack receive poorer care than men at every stage. Women were 50% more likely to receive a wrong initial diagnosis, highlighting the need... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Predicts Demand for Hospital Beds for Patients Coming Through Emergency Depar...
Miniature Biosensor Accurately Monitors Condition of Chronic Wounds
First-of-Its-Kind Defibrillator Achieves 98.7% Success Rate in Global Trial
Image: The Accuryn Monitor precisely captures continuous data (Photo courtesy of Potrero Medical)

AKI Monitoring System Transforms Traditional Catheter into Next-Gen Smart Device

Critically ill patients need consistent monitoring for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) but without the right tools clinicians don't know when the kidneys are in danger. Now, a monitoring system transforms the... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Visualization Platform Brings Together Multiple Observation Modes for F...
Caterpillar-Like Soft Magnetic Millirobot Could Perform Minimally Invasive Surgery...
Bioresorbable Implantable Device Could Treat Pain After Surgery
Image: HOLO Portal Surgical Guidance (Photo courtesy of Surgalign)

World’s First Surgical Guidance System Incorporates AI and AR

The world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, augmented reality (AR) guidance system for spine surgery is set to transform patient outcomes. HOLO Portal, the world’s first surgical guidance system... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE