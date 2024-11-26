We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Nov 2024
Print article
Image
Image

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump and floxuridine – a chemotherapy drug – both of which are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Boston Scientific expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2025, subject to closing conditions.

In the U.S., approximately 1.4 million people are living with primary colorectal cancer, and over 150,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. For about 25% of these patients, the cancer will spread to the liver. The Intera 3000 pump is designed to administer HAI therapy to treat liver tumors, particularly those caused by metastatic colorectal cancer. When patients undergo HAI therapy, the Intera 3000 pump is implanted under the skin, and a catheter is inserted into the hepatic artery, which supplies the liver with oxygenated blood. The pump continuously delivers floxuridine directly to the liver to target tumors that have metastasized, typically from the colon.

The Intera 3000 pump is the only implantable pump for HAI therapy approved in the U.S. that provides a constant flow. Its safety and effectiveness are supported by randomized controlled trial data that demonstrate the clinical benefits of HAI therapy for patients with unresectable colorectal metastases to the liver, both before and after resection. The results from these trials have shown that HAI therapy significantly improves tumor response, delays progression, and enhances overall survival compared to systemic chemotherapy. Additionally, combining HAI with systemic chemotherapy may extend survival and increase the likelihood of conversion to resection in both chemotherapy-naïve and previously treated patients. Ongoing Phase II and III studies are examining the use of HAI therapy in larger patient populations for first-line, second-line, and adjuvant treatments after surgery.

"Liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related death, and we are committed to providing meaningful solutions to safely and effectively treat various forms of this disease with minimal systemic side effects and improved outcomes for patients," said Peter Pattison, president, Interventional Oncology and Embolization, Boston Scientific. "Interest in HAI therapy has grown in the oncology community given improved techniques, positive clinical results and ongoing trials. We believe this acquisition will enable us to provide a more comprehensive set of solutions to physicians and their patients to treat both primary and metastatic forms of liver cancer."

Related Links:
Boston Scientific Corporation
Intera Oncology

Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
X-Ray QA Meter
T3 AD Pro
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Fetal and Maternal Monitor
F9 Series
New
LED Examination Lamp
Clarity 50 LED

Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Cranial Accelerometry Headset Enables Timely and Accurate Prehospital Detection of...
Ingestible Capsule Pump Drugs Directly into Walls of GI Tract
New Tool Improves Liver Cancer Detection
Image: Ablation may be better than medication for those with dangerous heartbeat after a heart attack (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Ablation Treatment Better Than Medication for Heart Attack Survivors

Heart attacks can cause scar tissue to form in the heart muscle, impairing its ability to function effectively and potentially leading to other complications, such as dangerous arrhythmias.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Sensory System Enables Real-Time Intra-Articular Pressure Monitoring
Endoscopic Surgical System Enables Remote Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Hysterectomy...
Novel Neural Interface to Help Diagnose and Treat Neurological Disorders with Mi...
Image: The new treatment combination for subdural hematoma reduces the risk of recurrence (Photo courtesy of Neurosurgery 85(6):801-807, December 2019)

Novel Combination of Surgery and Embolization for Subdural Hematoma Reduces Risk of Recurrence

Subdural hematomas, which occur when bleeding happens between the brain and its protective membrane due to trauma, are common in older adults. By 2030, chronic subdural hematomas are expected to become... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE