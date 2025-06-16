We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal IBA Group

Download Mobile App




New Method for Labeling T Cells in Immunotherapy to Make Treatments Safer

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Jun 2025

When conventional treatments such as those for cancer do not yield results, personalized cell therapies are becoming an increasingly promising alternative. More...

One notable example is CAR-T-cell therapy, where a patient's immune cells are extracted and genetically modified in the laboratory to express a receptor that targets specific markers found on cancer cells. Once reintroduced into the body, these engineered cells proliferate and launch an immune attack on the tumor.

For physicians, having precise insight into how these modified cells act inside the body would be immensely helpful: Are they reaching the intended target? Are they replicating adequately? Could they behave erratically and, in the worst case, harm healthy tissue? At present, clinically applicable methods to answer such key questions are unavailable. A newly developed tracking approach could now provide deeper insight into the behavior of these therapeutic cells and enhance the safety of future treatments.

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM, Munich, Germany) have introduced a potential solution that involves incorporating an additional synthetic receptor into the genetically altered immune cells. These cells can then be tracked using PET imaging in combination with a specially formulated, non-toxic radioactive contrast agent. When this contrast agent, known as a radioligand, is administered, it binds exclusively to the engineered cells and their progeny, allowing for their visualization.

The method leverages specially designed proteins with precise binding capabilities, known as anticalins, which have been under development at TUM since the 1990s. This led to the creation of an anticalin that binds with the ligand DTPA and has now been adapted for use as a surface receptor on cells. Using this framework, the team created an artificial gene prompting the cells to display the anticalin receptor “DTPA-R” on their surfaces and tested the strategy on CAR-T cells.

In mouse model experiments, the team successfully demonstrated that the altered cells migrated to the diseased tissue and multiplied there. As reported in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the radioligand was also shown to be rapidly eliminated via the kidneys, to bind solely with cells bearing the artificial receptor, and to avoid interference with other biological functions.

Additionally, the research revealed that this tracking method could be used for observing gene therapies where viruses are employed to modify genetic material within cells. While promising, the technology is still in its early developmental stage. Before clinical use in humans can begin, further safety and efficacy evaluations through clinical trials are essential. Efforts toward advancing this method into clinical trials and commercial applications are currently in progress.

“For several years now, it has been clear that new medical applications like immunotherapies and gene therapies hold tremendous potential,” said TUM professor Wolfgang Weber, who led the study. “We believe that we have created a valuable tool that can make such therapies safer by providing better insight into what happens inside the body.”

Related Links:
TUM


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Ultrasonic Dissector
SONICBEAT
New
Drying Cabinet
Scope Drying Cabinet
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Ablation During CABG Improves Survival in Patients with Preexisting Atrial...
New Battery Technology Delivers Additional Power to Implantable Medical Devices
New Model Reveals Optimal Positioning of Orthopedic Screws in Fractures
Image: The milli-spinner can shrink blood clots without rupturing them (Photo courtesy of Andrew Brodhead/Stanford)

New Technology More Than Doubles Success Rate for Blood Clot Removal

In cases of ischemic stroke, where a blood clot obstructs oxygen supply to the brain, time is critical. The faster the clot is removed and blood flow restored, the more brain tissue can be saved, improving... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE