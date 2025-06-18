We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Contactless Vital Sign Monitoring Device Measures Respiratory Rate Through Smartphones

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Jun 2025

Telemedicine skyrocketed due to COVID-19, as many barriers to adoption were removed, allowing video conferencing to become routine. More...

However, video alone is not enough. Patients and providers deserve virtual services with fewer barriers and limitations. Software on phones, tablets, and laptops can easily be deployed in clinical and outpatient facilities, remote care environments, long-term care settings, or the patient's home. Now, a novel solution allows healthcare providers to gather physiological information from their patients without needing physical contact or dedicated hardware.

The Informed Vital Core (IVC) App from Mindset Medical (Phoenix, AZ, USA) is a software-only medical device that measures respiratory rate through smartphones, tablets, or laptop cameras. Mindset Medical's digital health technology transforms the camera in the smartphone, tablet, or computer into a contactless vital sign measurement device. Using remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology, this contactless vital sign monitoring solution enables real-time health checks for patients that can be shared with physicians. A neural network divides a patient's face into multiple measurement zones. rPPG technology detects the subtle changes in skin coloration as blood flows through the face. These changes are processed into waveforms in fractions of a second to deliver physiological measurements to physicians and care teams. This can be done in real time or as part of a robust remote patient monitoring program.

Physicians can promote proactive health and wellness management by integrating IVC into their digital health ecosystem. IVC APIs can be programmatically accessed to manage interactions with end-users. IVC can be seamlessly integrated into any mobile application or embedded within a digital health ecosystem. The IVC App has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance, marking Mindset Medical's second FDA clearance in less than a year, building on the success of its previously cleared pulse rate measurement device in 2024. Mindset Medical envisions a future where vital signs and diagnoses can be captured with nothing more than everyday devices. This will help bridge gaps in access to healthcare, reduce the burden on providers, and improve chances for earlier intervention. The company continues developing its platform to include additional vital sign measurements, working closely with clinicians and patients to ensure each new feature meets their needs.

“The next step is purpose-built virtual health offerings that can legitimately provide brick-and-mortar experiences," said Mitch Foster, Chairman and CEO of Mindset Medical. “Virtual healthcare remains a permanent fixture moving forward, and we have only scratched the surface of how we use technology to address shortcomings with the health system.”

Related Links:
Mindset Medical


