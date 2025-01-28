Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January, is celebrating its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and showcasing over 3,800 exhibitors. Organized by Informa Markets (London, UK) the exhibition is the largest and most important healthcare event in the Middle East.

Since its inception in 1975 with just over 40 exhibitors, Arab Health has evolved into a globally renowned event at the forefront of the healthcare industry. Focused initially on showcasing medical products, the exhibition has consistently grown to encompass everything that healthcare has to offer, reaching its largest-ever scale last year in terms of exhibition space. This year, the landmark edition, held under the theme ‘Where the world of healthcare meets’, promises to surpass previous records, featuring leading global healthcare exhibitors unveiling the latest innovations and technologies that are transforming the industry.

Building on the momentum of last year’s event, which saw record-breaking business deals exceeding AED9 billion, Arab Health 2025 is setting new benchmarks for success and welcoming some of the biggest names in the industry, including global innovators such as GE Healthcare, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA Healthcare, alongside regional leaders like PureHealth and Mubadala Health. This year Arab Health is hosting more than 40 country pavilions, with exhibitors representing over 80 countries in total. Making their country pavilion debut in 2025, Morocco and Latvia are joined by long-standing participants, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, which have increased their presence significantly with additional floor space. Other country pavilions for the 2025 edition include the USA, China, India, Singapore and Taiwan, amongst others. The UAE is represented by over 200 companies, showcasing the latest innovations across nine product sectors, ranging from medical equipment and devices to imaging and diagnostics, as well as wellness and prevention.

The Eco-Sphere, a newly launched feature at Arab Health, includes The Healthcare ESG Forum, and the World of Wellness. The former focuses on sustainability and environmental responsibility in healthcare, reflecting Arab Health’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices, with programs that highlight energy-efficient medical devices, waste reduction strategies, and the importance of a circular economy. The World of Wellness takes a deep dive into the future of longevity and reverse ageing, next-gen wellness wearables, mental health, nutrition and wellness strategies, and personalized health and genomics.

The Future Health Summit, held at the iconic Museum of the Future, brings together visionaries, policymakers, and innovators from around the globe to explore transformative ideas and initiatives shaping the healthcare sector. Attendees can hear from some of the brightest minds in the industry, including renowned speakers from the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Google, PwC Middle East, and Amazon Web Service. For executives and decision-makers, the Executive Networking Lounge offers an exclusive space to foster strategic collaborations and high-level discussions, while the Healthcare World Stage serves as a platform for engaging conversations on emerging trends shaping the industry's future.

A returning highlight of this year’s exhibition is the Transformation Zone, which showcases disruptive technologies and groundbreaking innovations set to revolutionize healthcare delivery. Attendees can engage in thought-provoking discussions at the Healthcare Transformation Talks and the popular Innov8 Start-up competition, with a USD 10,000 prize up for grabs. Complementing these features, the Healthcare Business Forums and three newly launched non-Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions, which include EmpowHer: Women in Healthcare, Digital Health & AI, and Healthcare Investment Summit, explore key themes such as the growth of female entrepreneurship in healthcare, global investment trends, and teamwork and teambuilding in health organizational culture and strategy.

Medical professionals attending Arab Health 2025 can access 10 CME-accredited conferences held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and taking place at Conrad Dubai to accommodate demand. They include Total Radiology, Obs & Gyne, Quality Management & Patient Safety, General Surgery, Emergency Medicine & Critical Care, Infection Control, Decontamination & Sterilization, Public Health, the Healthcare Leadership: Samson Global Leadership Academy and HAYAT - The Annual Organ Donation and Transplantation Congress 2025, which is being held as part of Arab Health for the first time. UCLA Health is also hosting an exclusive event, featuring Laker Legends Robert Horry and Michael Cooper, highlighting a collaboration that provides world-class care to elite athletes. An extended version of the Arab Health Village also returns, offering a relaxed space to network with food and beverages available throughout the event.

“During the last five decades, Arab Health has provided a platform for the world of healthcare to meet, facilitate business, and discuss and debate the future of the industry, exploring the latest topics and groundbreaking technological advancements,” said Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets. “This year, in recognition of 50 years of innovation within the sector, we will be showcasing cutting-edge healthcare products and services, as well as a range of new conferences, sessions, forums and special features focused on innovation, sustainability and inclusivity and the impact on the future of the sector.”