Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024

The finalists in the 16th Healthcare Innovation World Cup and the 13th MEDICA START-UP COMPETITION have advanced from around 550 candidates based in 62 countries from Armenia to China and America to Rwanda. They will be exhibiting their innovative solutions on the MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM stage as part of MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany), the leading international trade fair for the healthcare and medical equipment industries to be held in Düsseldorf from 11 to 14 November 2024.

At the MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM alone, more than 120 luminaries – including global players such as Microsoft, HP, HTC, 3M, Roche, Huawei, and KUKA – will be showcasing and discussing groundbreaking innovations and best practices. Key topics will include generative AI and big data, robotics, XR and digital twins, mobile health and medical wearables, 3D printing, the Internet of Medical Things and solutions for the hospitals of the future. The MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM will also provide a meeting place and networking platform, “Women Leaders in Healthcare.” With this year’s record participation of 60 young businesses, the MEDICA START-UP PARK will be offering visiting professionals the opportunity to familiarize themselves with a host of other exciting health start-ups and their innovations.

This year’s top 12 health techpreneurs will be presenting their solutions in the pitch final at the 16th Healthcare Innovation World Cup. This will take place on stage at the MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM, where speakers will showcase the next generation of smart health devices, medical wearables, XR solutions, digital biomarkers, electroceuticals, and smart bandages. Finalists Saventic Health, U-Care Medical Srl, and IQONIC.AI are all in on artificial intelligence. Saventic uses AI to detect rare diseases, U-Care to improve clinical outcomes in intensive care units, and IQONIC.AI provides AI-supported dermatology solutions for analyzing skin conditions and issuing personalized treatment recommendations based on advanced imaging technology.

The robotics category will be represented in the final by Robota, Robeauté, and Goodbot. Specifically, Robeauté is supporting the medical profession by supplying neurosurgical micro-robots. Robota offers an automated system for sterilizing surgical instruments, while Goodbot provides an innovative pipetting robot. Doctorderma, Vertify GmbH, and PharmaTrail AG will present their health apps. PharmaTrail develops digital solutions to streamline and optimize clinical trial management to improve efficiency and data accuracy in pharmaceutical research. AGED Diagnostics, Fepod Oy Ltd., and Dxcover are focused on laboratory diagnostics. For example, Dxcover will present an innovative liquid biopsy technology for the early detection of cancer via a simple blood test.

At an exciting onstage program, 3D printing will be the subject of discussion, before attention turns to innovative prosthetics, orthotics, and similar applications. The future of therapy will also be the center of attention at the forum. The series of talks will run the gamut from digital tools for home patient care to robot-assisted surgery, rehabilitation, and assistive technologies. The final day at the MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM will include an international flavor, with healthcare hubs from Finland, France, Germany, Taiwan, and Japan presenting their organizations. This will also offer a perfect segue into the MEDICA START-UP PARK near the forum stage. In this space, start-ups from all over the world – including Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Taiwan, Switzerland, and the United States – will be putting their innovations for healthcare on show.

