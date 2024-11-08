MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry

Once again this year, everything at MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) will revolve around the major trends and challenges in medical technology. The focus will be on four key topics that will have a lasting impact on the industry: Artificial Intelligence & Big Data, Robotics & Assistive Systems, Connected Care, and Skills Shortage & Staff Development.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data into medical technology is revolutionizing healthcare. From precise diagnostics and personalized treatment plans to accelerated drug research – AI and big data are opening doors to new possibilities. At MEDICA 2024, visitors will have the chance to experience exciting solutions and research approaches that raise the efficiency and accuracy of medical procedures to a new level. Experts will present how these technologies support precise navigation during surgical procedures or optimize diagnoses by analyzing large amounts of data. Robotics and assistive systems are changing the way medical treatments are performed. At MEDICA 2024, attendees will experience how surgical robots make minimally invasive procedures more precise and rehabilitation robots speed up the recovery process. These technologies not only offer enormous added value for patients but also relieve the burden on medical staff. Visitors will be inspired by the latest developments that take efficiency and patient safety in the healthcare industry to a new level.

In an increasingly digitalized world, connected care plays a key role in medical technology. The combination of medical devices, digital platforms, and real-time data enables optimized patient care. At MEDICA 2024, everything revolves around connected solutions that enable precise diagnoses and treatments through wearables and implants. Connected care not only offers new possibilities for the treatment of patients but also supports medical professionals in making decisions more efficiently. The shortage of skilled workers poses considerable challenges for the medical technology industry. At MEDICA 2024, visitors will find out how companies are tackling this problem with innovative approaches to personnel development. Training programs, further education offers, and strategic personnel planning are crucial for attracting qualified specialists and retaining them in the long term. Attendees can learn from leading experts how targeted measures can secure the future of medical technology and what the current trends are in the field of personnel development.

