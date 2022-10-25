We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Medtronic

Medtronic offers medical products and therapies for the treatment of cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes, and neu... read more Featured Products:

Surgical Navigation System

Surgical Imaging System

RF Ablation System

Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System

Smoke Evacuator System
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
26 Oct 2022 - 29 Oct 2022
14th World Stroke Congress – World Stroke Organization
26 Oct 2022 - 28 Oct 2022
Africa Health 2022
27 Oct 2022 - 30 Oct 2022
ESGO 2022 – 23rd European Congress on Gynaecological Oncology

Medtronic to Separate Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions Businesses

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Oct 2022
Print article
Image: NewCo is uniquely positioned to offer the full suite of connected patient monitoring and respiratory care solutions (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)
Image: NewCo is uniquely positioned to offer the full suite of connected patient monitoring and respiratory care solutions (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has announced its intention to pursue a separation of the company's combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses ("NewCo"), which reside in the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal division within the company’s Medical Surgical Portfolio. The Patient Monitoring technology portfolio includes Nellcor pulse oximetry, Microstream capnography, BIS brain monitoring, INVOS perfusion monitoring, and HealthCast connected care solutions. The Respiratory Interventions technology portfolio includes Puritan Bennett ventilators, Shiley airway portfolio, McGrath MAC video laryngoscopy, DAR breathing systems, as well as PAV+, NIV+ and IE Sync ventilation software solutions designed to improve workflow and care delivery.

The decision to pursue a separation is a part of its ongoing portfolio assessment and will enable greater investment focus in the areas of highest strategic priority across Medtronic, as well as facilitate the execution of its leadership strategy in attractive medtech markets that leverage the company's strengths. Following the separation of NewCo, Medtronic will have a more streamlined portfolio with sharpened focus on deploying capital into opportunities most aligned with its long-term growth strategies. NewCo is expected to be a premier partner for connected care solutions with best-in-class brands and leading positions in patient monitoring and critical care.

NewCo is expected to be ideally positioned to deliver expanded value creation through global scale and commercial reach to drive increased penetration in core strategic markets; connected care solutions to drive increased share within existing customer accounts globally; and investments in innovation to drive technology leadership, new parameter expansion, and expand its addressable market segments. Medtronic expects the separation to be completed in the next 12 to 18 months subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.

"We are executing on our portfolio management strategy, taking action to create value for Medtronic and our shareholders. This separation will allow Medtronic to focus our company and our capital on opportunities better aligned with our long-term strategies to accelerate innovation-driven growth, and will position NewCo to unlock value. Independently, NewCo will be a leading connected care company with a compelling leadership position, attractive margins, and potential for growth acceleration with increased investment and dedicated capital allocation," said Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO of Medtronic. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on active portfolio management with an ongoing process of evaluating potential additions and subtractions to further accelerate Medtronic's growth over the long-term."

Related Links:
Medtronic plc 

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
Gold Supplier
Real-Time PCR System
Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx
New
Auto Nucleic Acid Extraction System
ADNap 20
New
Urine Microscopy Analyzer
Urilyzer Cell

Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
Image: Better algorithms and machine learning can help smartwatches improve detection of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study

Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World’s Lightest and Most Compact Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) System Can Be...
Ultraflexible, Gas-Permeable Thermistors to Pave Way for On-Skin Medical Sensors...
Fecal Transplant by Capsule as Effective as Colonoscopy for CDI
Image: The new solution could avoid postoperative bleeding in heart surgery (Photo courtesy of IGC)

Testing for Blood Fats Prior to Heart Surgery Could Reduce Postoperative Bleeding

Postoperative bleeding is one of the most common complications after cardiac surgeries, especially in open heart ones. In this kind of surgery, surgeons need to resort to cardiopulmonary bypass, an extracorporeal... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Robot Places Flexible, Steerable Catheter in Live Brain
Flexible Surgical Needle for Use in Image-Guided Procedure Offers Enhanced Precision...
Researchers to Perform First-Ever Mixed-Reality Robotic Heart Surgery Inside MRI...
Image: The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic Technologies)

Breakthrough Fluorescence Endoscopic System Enhances Visualization of Tissue Perfusion in Real-Time

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System enhances visualization of tissue perfusion in real-time and also enables users to switch... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE