Cryotherapy System Reduces Chronic Rhinitis Symptoms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Sep 2021
Print article
Image: The ClariFix cryotherapy device (Photo courtesy of Stryker)
A novel cryotherapy device freezes the posterior nasal nerve, thereby disrupting parasympathetic innervation of the nasal mucosa and reducing the symptoms of chronic rhinitis.

The Stryker Corporation (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) ClariFix cryotherapy device is a single patient-use, disposable cryosurgical device that consists of a handle attached to a cannula with a cryoprobe at the distal end. The handheld device is provided sterile, with two optional nitrous oxide (N2O) cryogenic canister sizes available. To perform cryosurgery, the desired cryogen canister is inserted into the ClariFix handle. A canister cap is then tightened onto the handle, piercing the canister. Once a mechanical valve is opened, cryogen flows down the cannula into the Cryoprobe.

The Cryoprobe is placed into contact with the targeted posterior nasal nerve via direct visualization, and can be rotated to ensure proper positioning. Once in the desired position, cryogen is released to flow into the Cryoprobe, partially evaporating to cool the Cryoprobe to -80°C. A freeze zone forms in the adjacent tissue, damaging the nerve. Once the area has been treated, cryosurgery is stopped by closing the valve. As soon as the Cryoprobe has thawed, it can be safely removed. Further cycles can be initiated per physician discretion.

Chronic rhinitis is a frequent inflammation of the nasal cavity with symptoms such as a runny nose, nasal congestion, and post-nasal drip. Symptoms of rhinitis include rhinorrhea (runny nose), nasal itching, nasal congestion, sneezing, and post-nasal drip, an accumulation of mucus in the back of the nose and throat leading to (or giving the sensation of) mucus dripping downward from the back of the nose.

