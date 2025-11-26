We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Stem Cell Patch Gently Heals Damaged Hearts Without Open-Heart Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Nov 2025

Heart failure often develops after a heart attack destroys oxygen-deprived cardiac muscle, leaving behind scar tissue that cannot beat or conduct electrical signals. More...

Because the adult human heart has little regenerative capacity, patients with severe damage typically rely on mechanical pumps or transplants; however, many are too fragile for surgery or never receive a donor organ. Scientists have long explored stem-cell-based repair, but safe and effective delivery of engineered tissue has remained a major barrier. Now, researchers have designed a new minimally invasive approach using bioengineered heart tissue that can overcome these limitations.

Developed by Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA), in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha, NE, USA), the method uses a paper-thin scaffold made of nano- and microfibers coated with gelatin. The patch is populated with human heart muscle cells, blood vessel cells, and fibroblasts derived from induced pluripotent stem cells. Before application, the engineered tissue is enriched with bioactive factors that promote vascular growth and improve cell survival. The design allows the patch to be folded, loaded into a slender tube, and delivered through a small incision, where it unfolds and naturally adheres to the heart’s surface without stitches, secured by a biocompatible surgical adhesive.

In a study published in Acta Biomaterialia, the researchers tested the stem-cell-based patch in preclinical models. Once delivered, the engineered tissue survived well, stimulated vascularization, and supported the damaged heart muscle. Compared with conventional surgical approaches, the minimally invasive method improved cardiac function, reduced scar tissue, and lowered inflammation. These results suggest that engineered cardiac tissue can repair injured regions while avoiding the risks of open-heart surgery, making the therapy potentially suitable for patients who are too frail for major operations.

This work also reflects broader goals in organ regeneration. The project aligns with Mayo Clinic’s Genesis Initiative, which aims to accelerate the development of technologies that restore or rebuild human tissues. Researchers envision a future in which patients could receive patches made from their own reprogrammed cells, reducing reliance on donor organs and shortening recovery times. Larger-scale preclinical testing is planned to further evaluate safety and readiness for translation to human trials.

"For patients with severe heart failure, there are very few options beyond mechanical pumps or transplants. We hope this approach will offer a new way to repair their own hearts," said Wuqiang Zhu, Ph.D., senior author of the study.

Related Links:
Mayo Clinic
University of Nebraska Medical Center


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
VTE Prevention System
Flowtron ACS900
Mammography System (Analog)
MAM VENUS
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Absorbable Skull Device Could Replace Traditional Metal Implants Used After Brain...
Magic Silicone Liquid Powered Robots Perform MIS in Narrow Cavities
'Lab-on-a-Scalpel' Provides Real-Time Surgical Insights for POC Diagnostics in OR...
Image: The minimally invasive medical device is designed to magnetize and capture kidney stone fragments (D M Roquero et al., Device (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.device.2025.100971)

Magnetic Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Outperforms Ureteroscopic Laser Lithotripsy

Kidney stone disease affects millions worldwide and often requires ureteroscopic laser lithotripsy, yet fragment removal remains inefficient. Many patients are left with residual pieces that can cause... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE