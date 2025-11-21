We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Werfen

Download Mobile App




Programmable Drug-Delivery Patch Promotes Healing and Regrowth After Heart Attack

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Nov 2025

Heart attack survivors face a major clinical challenge: the injured cardiac tissue does not regenerate, leaving permanent damage that weakens the heart. More...

Existing interventions, such as bypass surgery, improve blood flow but cannot repair the tissue itself. Now, researchers have developed a flexible, surgically implantable drug-delivery patch that restores heart function by releasing multiple therapeutics on a precise schedule.

The patch, developed by engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA), is embedded with programmable drug-release microparticles into a biocompatible hydrogel sheet that can be placed directly onto the heart during open-heart surgery. The approach aims to synchronize therapy with biological healing phases following myocardial infarction.

The system relies on polymer-based PLGA capsules designed with “lid” materials of specific molecular weights, allowing each batch of particles to degrade and release its drug payload at distinct time windows: days 1–3, days 7–9, and days 12–14. This enables controlled delivery of neuregulin-1 to prevent cell death, VEGF to stimulate blood vessel formation, and the small-molecule GW788388 to limit scar-tissue development. These microparticle arrays are embedded within an alginate-PEGDA hydrogel patch only a few millimeters across, tough yet flexible enough to conform to the heart.

In laboratory testing using heart-tissue spheres composed of cardiomyocytes from induced pluripotent stem cells, endothelial cells, and ventricular fibroblasts, the patches promoted vascular growth, enhanced cell survival under low-oxygen conditions, and reduced fibrosis. In rat models of heart attack, the patches produced significant benefits compared with no treatment or intravenous drug delivery, including a 33% improvement in survival, a 50% reduction in damaged heart tissue, and markedly improved cardiac output.

The findings, published in the journal Cell Biomaterials, show that the hydrogel gradually degraded over a year, forming a thin layer without disrupting mechanical function. Practical future applications include placing the patch during bypass surgery to initiate timed cardiac-repair therapy immediately. The team is also exploring the incorporation of these microparticles into stents to enable scheduled drug release without the need for open-heart procedures. Neuregulin-1 and VEGF have both undergone previous clinical testing, while GW788388 has been evaluated only in animal studies. The researchers plan to continue testing the patch in larger animal models before pursuing human trials.

“When someone suffers a major heart attack, the damaged cardiac tissue doesn’t regenerate effectively, leading to a permanent loss of heart function. The tissue that was damaged doesn’t recover,” said MIT principal investigator Ana Jaklenec. “Our goal is to restore that function and help people regain a stronger, more resilient heart after a myocardial infarction.”

Related Links:
MIT


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Emergency Ventilator
Shangrila935
ow Frequency Pulse Massager
ET10 L
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Magic Silicone Liquid Powered Robots Perform MIS in Narrow Cavities
'Lab-on-a-Scalpel' Provides Real-Time Surgical Insights for POC Diagnostics in OR...
Biodegradable Brain Implant Prevents Glioblastoma Recurrence
Image: The absorbable skull device speeds healing with biodegradability and higher stability (Photo courtesy of Dr. Siyi Wanggou/Central South University)

Absorbable Skull Device Could Replace Traditional Metal Implants Used After Brain Surgery

Closing the skull safely after neurosurgery remains a major clinical challenge, as traditional metal or semi-absorbable fixation devices can interfere with imaging, degrade unpredictably, or persist long... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE