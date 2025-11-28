We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Coronary Artery Stenosis Could Protect Patients from Pulmonary Embolism Effects

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Nov 2025

Acute pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when blood clots block vessels carrying deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs, triggering a sudden rise in pressure against the right ventricle and risking rapid heart failure. More...

Coronary artery stenosis (CAS), meanwhile, is a hallmark of coronary artery disease and is typically associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes. Although patients with CAS are known to have poorer long-term survival after PE, the combined impact of CAS and acute PE on right-ventricular (RV) function has remained unclear. Now, a new study has provided an unexpected finding that pre-existing vessel narrowing may actually reduce RV strain.

The study, led by Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital (Guangzhou, China), involved a case-control analysis of 89 patients with CAS and 176 matched controls treated for acute PE between 2016 and 2020 across participating centers. Clinical markers of cardiac strain, PE severity, and co-morbidities were compared to determine whether CAS influenced RV dysfunction risk.

Despite having higher rates of diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and atherosclerosis, patients with CAS showed fewer signs of RV strain. They had lower heart rates, lower NT-proBNP levels, and a reduced prevalence of elevated systolic pulmonary artery pressure (≥40 mmHg) compared with controls. CAS emerged as an independent protective factor, decreasing the likelihood of RV dysfunction nearly threefold.

Narrowing of the left anterior descending artery showed the strongest negative association with RV impairment, and patients with multivessel stenosis demonstrated even fewer markers of cardiac stress. Possible explanations include collateral vessel formation, myocardial adaptation, or medication effects such as statin therapy.

These findings, published in Chinese Medical Journal, could refine risk assessment in acute PE by highlighting how pre-existing coronary disease may alter RV response to clot burden. As researchers note, careful attention to RV function remains essential in patients with concurrent CAS, particularly during long-term management.

“This study alerts physicians to pay closer attention to changes in RV function in patients with pre-existing CAS during the long-term management of acute PE,” said Professor Zhi-Cheng Jing, who led the research team.


Visit expo >
Gold Member
CPAP Ventilator
Somnus DM18
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Pressure Guidewire
SavvyWire
Endoscopy Display
E190
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Magnetic Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Outperforms Ureteroscopic Laser Lithotripsy...
Absorbable Skull Device Could Replace Traditional Metal Implants Used After Brain...
Magic Silicone Liquid Powered Robots Perform MIS in Narrow Cavities
Image: The international study showed that drug-coated balloons can prove effective in larger arteries (Photo courtesy of Saarland University)

Drug-Coated Balloons Can Replace Stents Even in Larger Coronary Arteries

Narrowed or blocked arteries pose a major global health burden, often leading to heart attacks, heart failure, or stroke when blood flow becomes compromised. Traditional balloon angioplasty can reopen... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE