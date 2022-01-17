Bioelectronic Sutures Monitor Deep Surgical Wounds

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Advanced Patient Monitors Enhance Infection Control
- Novel Nuclear Imaging Probe Rapidly Assesses Treatment Response in Gastric Cancer
- Ventricular Dysfunction Algorithm Predicts Cardiac Surgery Survival
- VR System for Ambulances Advances Critical Care Medicine
- Subcutaneous Defibrillators Effective for Typical Arrhythmia
- New Biopsy Technology Analyzes Multiple Tumor Tissue Biomarkers Simultaneously
- Injectable Surgical Gel Prevents Scar Tissue Formation
- New Optical Biopsy System That Detects Liver Cancer Could Help Surgeons Pinpoint Best Place for Biopsy
- Newly Approved Device Safely Treats Challenging Brain Aneurysms
- Next Gen Laparoscopic Stapler Provides Simple, Rapid Closure for Common Enterotomy
- Iron Reduces Heart Attacks in Hemodialysis Patients
- Cooling Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Preserve Their Hair
- AI Model Helps Clinicians Detect Severe Coronary Artery Disease in Stress Echocardiograms
- Patient Feedback App Supports Pain Management Process
- Inversion Therapy Relieves Symptomatic Sciatica Pain
- ICU Medical Completes Acquisition of Smiths Medical to Create Leading Infusion Therapy Company
- Global Hybrid Operating Room (OR) Market to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion in 2028
- Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech Leader
- IHF to Launch Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability
- 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to Build Resilience
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Advertise with Us
- Wearable Air Sampler Assesses Personal Exposure to SARS-CoV-2 of Healthcare Workers in High-Risk Settings
- Automatic AI-Based Diagnosis Framework Enables Detection of COVID-19 from Chest X-Ray Images
- Treatment of Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients with Blood Purification Device Doubles Survival Rate
- AI-Based Early Warning System Detects Potential High-Risk SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- New Technique Combines Machine Learning and AI to Rapidly Detect Sepsis, Including From COVID-19