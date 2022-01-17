We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022
06 Feb 2022 - 09 Feb 2022
Critical Care Congress 2022 - 51th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).
16 Feb 2022 - 20 Feb 2022
28th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)

Bioelectronic Sutures Monitor Deep Surgical Wounds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Jan 2022
Print article
Image: Smart surgical sutures with an attached electronic RFID monitoring module (Photo courtesy of NUS)
Image: Smart surgical sutures with an attached electronic RFID monitoring module (Photo courtesy of NUS)
Battery-free, wireless smart sutures can promote healing and monitor wound integrity, gastric leakage, and tissue micro-motion at the same time, claims a new study.

Developed at National University of Singapore (NUS; Singapore), the new sutures have three key components: a medical-grade multifilament silk suture coated with a conductive polymer to allow it to respond to wireless signals; a battery-free electronic capacitive sensor; and an external wireless reader used to communicate with the suture. During stitching of the wound, the insulating section of the suture is threaded through the electronic module and secured by applying medical silicone to the electrical contacts.

The entire surgical stitch functions as a radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag that can be read by an external reader. The smart sutures can be read up to a depth of 50 mm, depending on the length of stitches involved, and are also able to alert clinicians if they are broken or unraveled, for example by dehiscence of the wound. Similar to existing sutures, clips, and staples, the smart sutures can be removed post-operatively via a minimally invasive procedure when risk of complications has passed. The study was published in the December 2021 issue of Nature Biomedical Engineering.

“Currently, post-operative complications are often not detected until the patient experiences systemic symptoms like pain, fever, or a high heart rate,” said senior author John Ho, PhD, of the NUS department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “These smart sutures can be used as an early alert tool to enable doctors to intervene before the complication becomes life-threatening, which can lead to lower rates of re-operation, faster recovery, and improved patient outcomes.”

Related Links:
National University of Singapore


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Biopsy Technology Analyzes Multiple Tumor Tissue Biomarkers Simultaneously
Injectable Surgical Gel Prevents Scar Tissue Formation
New Optical Biopsy System That Detects Liver Cancer Could Help Surgeons Pinpoint...
Image: The Pulse platform control dashboard (Photo courtesy of NuVasive)

Spinal Surgery System Integrates Multiple Technologies

An integrated platform accesses multiple technologies from a condensed footprint to address the most common clinical challenges in spine surgery. The NuVasive (San Diego, CA, USA) Pulse platform combines... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
Image: Endometrial scratching as an adjunct to IVF appears ineffectual (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular

A new survey finds that one-third of fertility specialists still offer endometrial scratching as an adjunct to in vitro fertilization (IVF), despite lack of evidence that it increases conception rates.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Iron Reduces Heart Attacks in Hemodialysis Patients
Cooling Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Preserve Their Hair
AI Model Helps Clinicians Detect Severe Coronary Artery Disease in Stress Echoca...
Image: An ascites patient with abdominal paracentesis scars (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Home-Based System Relieves Cirrhosis Refractory Ascites

A novel tunneled peritoneal catheter (PeCa) drainage system provided significant relief for patients with refractory ascites, according to a new study. The PeCa implant, developed at Hannover Medical... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
ICU Medical Completes Acquisition of Smiths Medical to Create Leading Infusion T...
Global Hybrid Operating Room (OR) Market to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion in 2028
Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech ...
Illustration

J&J Medical Devices Companies Partners with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital Surgery Solutions

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC; New Brunswick, NJ, USA) will collaborate with Microsoft (Redmond, Wash., USA) to further enable and expand JJMDC’s secure and compliant digital... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE