Soft Wearable System Offers Continuous Wireless Monitoring of Neonatal Health

Newborn mortality remains stubbornly high in many low-resource settings, largely due to delayed detection of abnormal vital signs and limited clinical staffing. More...

Traditional monitoring relies on intermittent checks and manual record-keeping, which can miss critical events in fragile infants. Researchers have now developed a soft wearable system that enables continuous real-time monitoring of neonatal health using minimal equipment.

The system was developed by Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA, USA) using advanced packaging technologies. It consists of a chest-mounted wearable patch paired with a forehead-mounted pulse oximeter that wirelessly transmits data to a smartphone application. The device continuously measures heart rate, respiration rate, temperature, electrocardiograms, and blood oxygen saturation while remaining soft and conformal to newborn skin.

A pilot study conducted in Ethiopia evaluated the wearable system for its ability to replace intermittent manual monitoring with automated continuous data capture using fewer devices. Clinicians compared the system against existing vital sign monitoring and handwritten documentation workflows. The pilot study demonstrated clear improvements over current practices by delivering uninterrupted monitoring while reducing equipment needs and paper-based tracking.

Medical staff and parents reported fewer disruptions since infants did not need to be woken for routine checks. Following participation in the study, 84 percent of parents said they would be willing to use the device at home. The findings, published in npj Digit, highlight the feasibility of deploying continuous neonatal monitoring in resource-limited settings.

By automating vital sign collection, the system acts as a force multiplier, allowing clinical staff to focus on higher-level decision-making rather than manual data acquisition. The researchers believe broader adoption could help reduce preventable newborn deaths, particularly in hospitals facing staff and equipment shortages. Ongoing work aims to further refine the technology and expand deployment to additional neonatal units in Ethiopia and similar settings.

“We designed the wearable patch as a safe, clinical-grade solution with minimal skin irritation,” said Georgia Tech Professor Hong Yeo. “Its key design advantage lies in the use of nanomembranes, which allows the device to be soft and highly conformal to the baby's skin. Wearing the device helps to ensure critical events are not missed since the built-in automation acts as a force multiplier, freeing clinical staff to focus more on complex decision-making rather than manual data acquisition.”

