We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
27 Apr 2022 - 01 May 2022
SPR 2022 – Annual Meeting for the Society of Pediatric Radiology
01 May 2022 - 05 May 2022
ARRS 2022 Annual Meeting – American Roentgen Ray Society
03 May 2022 - 06 May 2022
Medical Fair Brasil

Novel IV Injection Treatment for Sepsis Could Provide Safe and Convenient Option

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: Biocompatible nanoparticles could treat sepsis systemically through intravenous injection (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Biocompatible nanoparticles could treat sepsis systemically through intravenous injection (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

One in three patients who die in a hospital has sepsis. Sepsis occurs when the body's immune response to an infection or injury goes unchecked. Chemicals or proteins released into the blood lead to leaky blood vessels, inflammation and widespread blood clots. These conditions lead to impaired blood flow, which can cause organ damage and death. Now, researchers are developing a patent-pending treatment that could impact millions of lives each year.

Researchers at Purdue University (Lafayette, IN, USA) are developing biocompatible nanoparticles that treat sepsis systemically through intravenous injection. Polymyxin B, a traditional antibiotic, can inactivate endotoxins that cause a specific type of sepsis, but it may be too toxic for systemic application. For sepsis therapy, it mostly has been tested in extracorporeal blood cleaning, which is cumbersome and time consuming. In mouse models of sepsis, 100% treated with the nanoparticle were protected from excessive inflammation and survived.

"Our nanoparticle formulations reduce dose-limiting toxicity of Polymyxin B without losing its ability to inactivate endotoxins," said Yoon Yeo who is leading the research team developing the biocompatible nanoparticles that treat sepsis systemically through intravenous injection. "This technology holds promise as a safe, convenient option for patients and physicians."

Related Links:
Purdue University 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Magnetic Needle Performs Less Invasive, More Precise Surgery and Diagnostic Test...
Bioprinting of Bone Constructs with Genes During Surgery to Facilitate Long-Term...
Surgical Method Could Be Game Changer for Patients with Degenerative Cervical Spine...
Image: OptoMedic 104K ultra HD white light endoscopic imaging system uses advanced technology to assist surgeons (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic)

OptoMedic104K WhtNavi White Light Endoscopic Imaging System Enhances Surgical Assistance

In an operation, "seeing clearly" is the first and most important step and is also significant in endoscopy. Surgeons require superb skills as well as reliable surgical instruments to guarantee a successful surgery.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
Image: ASSURE WCD system was one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (Photo courtesy of Kestra Medical)

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death. SCA is an abrupt cessation of the normal heartbeat that is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart, typically caused by ventricular arrhythmias.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
Global Mechanical Ventilator Market to Surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 Due to I...
Global Surgical Tables Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2022
Image: Rising number of surgeries is driving the electrosurgery market (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026

Electrosurgery makes use of high frequency electrical energy for carrying out high precision surgeries, while ensure low levels of tissue damage and less oxygen sacrifice. Electrosurgical procedures are... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE