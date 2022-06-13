Immunomodulation Technology Rescues Patients from Cytokine Storm

COVID-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute kidney injury, and many other health issues can result in a dangerous cytokine storm. Critically ill patients in the throes of a cytokine storm face an alarming, urgent situation as this dangerous, dysregulated hyperinflammatory response can cause multiorgan damage and in severe cases, death. In critically ill patients, stopping the cytokine storm can be crucial to improve outcomes. Now, a groundbreaking solution gives healthcare professionals the power to stop this serious threat before it can do irreparable harm to their patients.

SeaStar Medical’s (Denver, CO, USA) novel, simple-to-use Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) immunomodulation technology can quickly rescue patients from a cytokine storm, regardless of how it was triggered, and restore reparative functionality to the body and potentially reverse injury. SCD is a patented, next-level immunomodulator that works with any continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) system (and regional citrate anticoagulation) to selectively target hyperactive neutrophils and monocytes. SCD technology won’t just stop the storm, but could potentially reverse the damage.

Currently, drug treatments for a cytokine storm may differ based on the specific disorder associated with it, and these treatments may not deliver the results that patients need. The SCD is a patented, cell-directed, extracorporeal immunomodulator that selectively targets activated neutrophils and monocytes to address hyperinflammation. Neutrophils and monocytes are the cellular mediators that drive systemic inflammation, which when spreading uncontrollably through the body can lead to organ damage, organ failure or death. The SCD technology targets the cellular drivers of inflammation to restore immune balance in the body and potentially reverse the damage. By restoring reparative physiology, the SCD can help the body heal - potentially eliminating dialysis dependency and getting patients out of the ICU faster so they can return to their loved ones and daily lives. Clinical trial results have demonstrated that the SCD significantly lowered mortality rates among critically ill ICU COVID-19 patients by safely and effectively stopping inflammation causing cytokine storms.

Because the SCD is an extracorporeal immunomodulator that uses the body’s immune system to heal, healthcare professions remain in complete control of an effective adjuvant therapy that can be used without the worry of severe contraindications. The SCD can be easily added to extracorporeal therapies, such as dialysis or CRRT, seamlessly fitting into the workflow. It has been used with other treatments, including IL-6 blockers, corticosteroids and other common treatments, with no or few known contraindications. By giving critically ill patients the potential to eliminate dialysis dependency, get out of the ICU faster, and restore the lives they were so close to losing, the SCD is positioned to become the new standard of care in the ICU. The revolutionary SCD has received a Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is in the final stages of clinical testing with an anticipated launch date in the second half of 2021.

Related Links:

SeaStar Medical