Wireless, Wearable Doppler Ultrasound Revolutionizes Precision Fluid Management in Sepsis Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Sep 2023
Image: FloPatch is a revolutionary tool that facilitates real-time precision in IV fluid management in sepsis (Photo courtesy of Flosonics)
Image: FloPatch is a revolutionary tool that facilitates real-time precision in IV fluid management in sepsis (Photo courtesy of Flosonics)

When a patient comes to the hospital with sepsis, administering intravenous (IV) fluids is usually the first course of action. However, too much IV fluid can do more harm than good, causing additional complications that extend a patient's hospital stay and complicate their care. Existing tools to assess fluid responsiveness are often cumbersome and slow to provide insights. Now, the world’s first wireless, wearable Doppler ultra-sound system offers a quicker way for healthcare providers to make informed decisions on IV fluid therapy for sepsis patients.

Flosonics Medical’s (Sudbury, ON, Canada) FloPatch is an FDA-approved tool that brings real-time accuracy to IV fluid management for sepsis cases. This wireless, wearable, point-of-care Doppler ultrasound system allows clinicians to make precise assessments of a patient's needs and choose the most effective treatment strategy. The device can quickly provide non-intrusive hemodynamic data, aiding healthcare providers in managing the treatment of complex patients. This technology can be integrated into a hospital's sepsis protocols, as well as in the care of other critically ill patients.

Designed especially for rapid and reliable assessments, FloPatch sticks to the patient's neck over the carotid artery and gathers real-time blood flow data with each heartbeat. This information is wirelessly transmitted to a secure app on an iOS device for medical personnel. The app not only shows live Doppler data but also employs sophisticated analytics to break down each heartbeat's key metrics. By quantifying and displaying these changing metrics over time, FloPatch helps clinicians deliver accurate fluid treatments, enhancing patient care. This level of detail is crucial for making timely decisions in challenging and high-stakes medical situations like managing sepsis.

Flosonics Medical

