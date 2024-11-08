‘Radar Stethoscope’ Paves Way for Contactless Medical Monitoring

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Database Analysis Helps Identify “Sweet Spot” for Safe Surgery after Heart Attack
- First-In-Kind Flowable Collagen Liquid Fills Tissue Defects and Voids
- Wearable Sensor Patch Paired to Smartphone Detects Arrhythmia
- Early Surgery Aids Elderly Heart Patients with Aortic Stenosis, Finds Study
- AI Provides Same-Day Prediction of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance in ICU Patients
- 3D-Printed Porous Tantalum an Emerging Material for New Generation of Orthopedic Implants
- Flexible and Reusable Medical-Grade Plastic Device Aids Robot-Assisted Heart Surgery
- Robots to Play Larger Role in Surgery Due to Recent AI Developments
- Microscopic Wearables Snugly Wrap Around Neurons to Probe Brain’s Subcellular Regions
- Batteryless, Wireless Stent Sensor Warns of Blockages in Bile Duct
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
- Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business
- Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotics-Assisted Surgery
- Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
- BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Database Analysis Helps Identify “Sweet Spot” for Safe Surgery after Heart Attack
- First-In-Kind Flowable Collagen Liquid Fills Tissue Defects and Voids
- Wearable Sensor Patch Paired to Smartphone Detects Arrhythmia
- Early Surgery Aids Elderly Heart Patients with Aortic Stenosis, Finds Study
- AI Provides Same-Day Prediction of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance in ICU Patients
- 3D-Printed Porous Tantalum an Emerging Material for New Generation of Orthopedic Implants
- Flexible and Reusable Medical-Grade Plastic Device Aids Robot-Assisted Heart Surgery
- Robots to Play Larger Role in Surgery Due to Recent AI Developments
- Microscopic Wearables Snugly Wrap Around Neurons to Probe Brain’s Subcellular Regions
- Batteryless, Wireless Stent Sensor Warns of Blockages in Bile Duct
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
- Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business
- Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotics-Assisted Surgery
- Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
- BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds