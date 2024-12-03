Multiparameter System Featuring Wearable Biosensor Enables Near Real-Time Patient Monitoring

A novel cloud-based system featuring a wearable biosensor with chest-based SpO2 monitoring enables continuous patient monitoring across both hospital and out-of-hospital care settings.

The UbiqVue 2A Multiparameter System, developed by LifeSignals (Milpitas, CA, USA), represents a significant advancement in wireless, continuous patient monitoring for population health management. This system can be used in home, remote, and hospital environments to monitor patients’ physiological data in real time, improving patient safety and replacing traditional spot-check methods that can be labor-intensive and prone to inaccuracies. At the core of this system is the UbiqVue 2A Biosensor, a single-use, all-in-one wearable device designed to continuously collect SpO2 data from the chest. It also tracks a total of 12 other vital parameters, including 2-channel ECG, pulse rate, PPG, respiration rate, body temperature, and motion.

The data collected by the biosensor is encrypted and transmitted securely in near real-time via a relay app or access point to a secure cloud system, where it undergoes signal processing. Healthcare professionals and caregivers can access this continuous stream of vital signs from anywhere through the UbiqVue web portal and receive alert notifications. Designed to integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows, UbiqVue offers scalability across healthcare systems. Following its FDA Class II 510(k) clearance, the UbiqVue 2A Multiparameter System is set to revolutionize both individualized patient care and broader population health strategies.

"This FDA 510(k) approval marks a major milestone in LifeSignals' mission to deliver bedside patient monitor-like functionality through an affordable, single-use disposable Biosensor, enabling population health management," said Surendar Magar, Co-founder and CEO. "It shows our commitment to the vision of expanding the UbiqVue system with additional vital signs and advanced AI capabilities. Through global partnerships with OEMs, service providers, IDTFs, and distributors, we aim to transform healthcare at scale."

