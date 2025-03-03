We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Blood-Brain Barrier “Organ Chip” Treats Brain Tumors Unreachable by Chemotherapy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: The researchers created the particle at left and tested its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier via the chip at right (Photo courtesy of Medina-Kauwe Lab)
Image: The researchers created the particle at left and tested its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier via the chip at right (Photo courtesy of Medina-Kauwe Lab)

One of the most difficult cancers to treat is that which has spread to the brain. The main obstacle in delivering chemotherapy to brain tumors is the blood-brain barrier, which prevents harmful substances from entering the brain from the bloodstream, but unfortunately, it also blocks therapeutic agents. However, a newly identified protein has been shown to cross this protective barrier safely and deliver treatment directly to cancerous tumor cells in a preclinical study. The results, published in Nature Nanotechnology, may help doctors target brain tumors that have been previously unreachable by chemotherapy.

The novel protein, known as HER3, was engineered by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Cancer (Los Angeles, CA, USA) and is found on the blood-brain barrier, enabling their tumor-targeting protein to move from the bloodstream into the brain. The researchers conducted experiments using an innovative blood-brain barrier "organ chip." This lab device is designed by transforming small groups of induced pluripotent stem cells into blood vessel cells and brain cells, arranging them in a pattern that mimics the human brain. When the researchers introduced their protein into the blood vessel section of the chip, they observed it crossing over into the brain matter. When they blocked the HER3 proteins, the tumor-targeting proteins were unable to cross, suggesting that HER3 plays a role in their passage from the bloodstream into the brain.

HER3 is also found on the surface of various cancer cells, particularly in tumors that have metastasized to the brain. In experiments with laboratory mice, the tumor-targeting proteins directly attacked HER3-positive tumors, slowing their growth without accumulating in other organs. Once inside the tumor cells, the protein uses a unique mechanism to avoid destruction. The protein includes a pinwheel-like structure that prevents digestion. When it enters the tumor cell, the pinwheel opens and allows the protein to break free from its protective shell. When combined with chemotherapy, it delivers a deadly impact on the tumor. These promising results represent a significant step toward developing therapies that could treat advanced tumors with no current treatment options.

“These blood-brain barrier organ chips are the next best thing to experiments in humans,” said Clive Svendsen, PhD, executive director of the Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute at Cedars-Sinai and a co-author of the study. “They allow us to create the ideal conditions for testing therapies such as this one. We can even use the patient’s own stem cells and make personalized organ chips to test how the drug may work for each person.”

Related Links:
Cedars-Sinai Cancer

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor
ASPEL 308-508 ABPM
New
Transfer Trolley
E-Med 1500 Trolley

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
"Ultra-Rapid" Testing in the OR Could Enable Accurate Removal of Brain Tumors
Automated Endoscopic Device Obtains Improved Biopsy Results in Single Pass
World's First Machine Learning Model Combats Wrong-Site Surgery
Image: The magnetics microrobots removed blood clots from sheep iliac artery (Photo courtesy of University of Twente)

Screw-Shaped Magnetic Microrobots to Transform Treatment for Patients with Inoperable Blood Clots

Cardiovascular conditions such as thrombosis pose a significant global health issue, with blood clots being responsible for one in four deaths worldwide each year. A blood clot can obstruct a blood vessel,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live...
Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition
Image: Seoul will host the IHF World Hospital Congress in 2026 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul

The International Hospital Federation (IHF, Bernex, Switzerland) has announced that the 49th World Hospital Congress will be held in Seoul, Republic of Korea, in October 2026 with the Korean Hospital Association... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE