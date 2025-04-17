We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Ingestible Smart Capsule for Chemical Sensing in the Gut Moves Closer to Market

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Apr 2025
Image: The Atmo Gas Capsule measures gases as it travels through the GI tract and transmits the data wirelessly (Photo courtesy of Atmo Biosciences)
Image: The Atmo Gas Capsule measures gases as it travels through the GI tract and transmits the data wirelessly (Photo courtesy of Atmo Biosciences)

Intestinal gases are associated with several health conditions, including colon cancer, irritable bowel syndrome, and inflammatory bowel disease, and they have the potential to serve as crucial biomarkers for assessing overall gut health. Traditional non-invasive methods for measuring intestinal gas, such as breath tests, are often unreliable. Now, a groundbreaking new technology allows for the measurement of specific intestinal gases using a swallowable capsule equipped with a built-in gas sensor, microprocessor, and wireless high-frequency transmitter. This innovative device directly measures gaseous biomarkers at the site of their production throughout the gut, providing valuable insights into gut transit time, which can aid in diagnosing common motility disorders like gastroparesis and slow transit constipation.

The ingestible gas-sensing capsule, which offers real-time data on gut health, is now closer to becoming commercially available. RMIT University (Melbourne, VIC, Australia) has transferred the intellectual property (IP) ownership of the technology to Atmo Biosciences (Box Hill, VIC, Australia), a medical device company. Originally developed through pioneering research at RMIT University, the ingestible gas-sensing capsule was licensed by Atmo in 2018. Since that time, Atmo has progressed the technology from an early concept to a clinically viable solution, including developing, manufacturing, and trialing the device to create a market-ready product for diagnosing gastrointestinal motility disorders. In addition, Atmo has filed more patents to expand its intellectual property portfolio, focusing on a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic applications while continuing to refine the ingestible capsule platform.

The Atmo Gas Capsule System is capable of measuring both whole gut and regional gut (stomach, small bowel, and colon) transit times, which aids in evaluating motility disorders. It calculates transit times based on measurements of temperature, hydrogen concentration, carbon dioxide concentration, and other indicators, including oxygen levels, capsule movement, and antenna reflectance. This capsule can electronically transmit important data, which is then uploaded to the Cloud for aggregation, analysis, and reporting to patients. RMIT has transferred all patents and associated IP related to the Atmo Gas Capsule to Atmo in exchange for equity in the company. This milestone represents a significant step in Atmo's commercialization efforts, as it seeks regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after successfully completing a pivotal clinical study for its first indication last year.

“This agreement exemplifies our mission to translate academic research to benefit society,” said Professor Calum Drummond AO, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Innovation and Vice-President at RMIT. “We are particularly proud that several of our students and early career researchers played instrumental roles in developing this technology at RMIT and have continued to contribute as co-founders at Atmo Biosciences. The equity component of this agreement strengthens our long-term collaboration, aligning our interests as Atmo continues to expand its platform technology.”

“This is a milestone for Atmo and for RMIT University. Having RMIT as a strategic shareholder reinforces our shared commitment to bring this innovative technology to market,” added Atmo Biosciences President and CEO Mal Hebblewhite. “Full ownership of our core IP further strengthens Atmo’s position as we advance toward regulatory clearance and commercialization, ensuring long-term value for our company and bringing benefit to the patients we aim to serve.”

