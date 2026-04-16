We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




FDA-Cleared Transseptal Access Device Enables Site-Specific Left Atrial Puncture

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Apr 2026

Transseptal puncture is essential for gaining left atrial access during structural heart and electrophysiology procedures, yet it can be technically demanding and time-consuming. More...

Suboptimal puncture site selection may complicate device alignment, prolong fluoroscopy, and increase procedural risk. Clinicians need tools that make left-heart access more precise and reproducible across operator experience levels. A new device now offers an FDA-cleared approach to site-specific transseptal puncture with features intended to streamline workflow.

Protaryx Medical’s Transseptal Puncture Device is a next-generation solution designed to streamline access to the left side of the heart for minimally invasive cardiac interventions. The system is intended to deliver safe, efficient, and reproducible left-atrial entry to support contemporary therapies. It is engineered to enable site-specific puncture to help optimize access and positioning for interventional procedures.

The technology supports zero-exchange delivery and incorporates a unique atraumatic architecture to reduce procedural steps and the need for rewiring. A highly echogenic, extendable atraumatic positioning probe is designed to enhance visualization and targeting, while a standardized radiofrequency (RF) guidewire interfaces with commercially available electrosurgical generators. Together, these elements are intended to facilitate precise, site-specific transseptal puncture (TSP) and mitigate suboptimal device alignment, procedural complexity, and downstream complications.

The device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be marketed in the United States. In an early First-in-Human study involving five patients, investigators reported procedural success in all cases with no device-related adverse events. The study also noted minimal crossing time and reduced fluoroscopic exposure, with additional clinical details not provided.

“This clearance underscores the strength of the technology and its potential to set a new standard for transseptal puncture. By simplifying access to the left atrium, the device can expand procedural adoption while improving safety, precision, and ease-of-use,” stated James Gammie, Protaryx co-founder and System Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Johns Hopkins medicine.

Related Links
Protaryx Medical


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
New
Gas Analyzer
GE SAM
New
Multi-Chamber Washer-Disinfector
WD 390
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
Image: Examples of StrivePD Guardian messages (photo courtesy of Rune Labs)

AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management

Parkinson’s disease presents fluctuating motor and non-motor symptoms that complicate day-to-day self-management and clinical decision-making. Care teams require timely, longitudinal insight into medication... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
MRI-Guided Ultrasound Ablation Shows Faster Recovery Than Prostatectomy
New Spinal Fixation System Eliminates Rods to Streamline Surgery
Endovascular Stent Graft Enables Minimally Invasive Aortic Arch Repair
Image: The AAT XR spine surgical table is designed to support safe and efficient patient maneuvering during complex spine procedures (photo courtesy of Baxter International)

Spine Surgical Table and Smart Stretcher Streamline Positioning and Transfers

Spine procedures often require manual patient rotation and complex positioning that add time and physical strain for operating room teams. Emergency and procedural areas also face frequent transfers and... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings

Cardiogenic shock remains a difficult, time-sensitive emergency, with delayed identification driving poor outcomes and persistently high mortality. Many cases go undocumented even at advanced stages, hindering... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

Business

view channel
GE HealthCare and Medtronic Expand Alliance with Intraoperative Imaging Integrat...
External Liver Assist System Receives FDA RMAT Designation
New Partnership Expands Access to Predictive Tool for Patient Monitoring
Image: A humanoid robot performs a perioperative logistics task, representing the next phase of Physical AI in healthcare operations. (photo courtesy of Lightwheel)

New Partnership Advances Physical AI into Perioperative Workflows

Perioperative operations often span sterile processing, operating rooms, logistics, and equipment coordination across disconnected systems, teams, and data layers, creating coordination challenges.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE