FDA-Cleared Transseptal Access Device Enables Site-Specific Left Atrial Puncture

Transseptal puncture is essential for gaining left atrial access during structural heart and electrophysiology procedures, yet it can be technically demanding and time-consuming. More...

Suboptimal puncture site selection may complicate device alignment, prolong fluoroscopy, and increase procedural risk. Clinicians need tools that make left-heart access more precise and reproducible across operator experience levels. A new device now offers an FDA-cleared approach to site-specific transseptal puncture with features intended to streamline workflow.

Protaryx Medical’s Transseptal Puncture Device is a next-generation solution designed to streamline access to the left side of the heart for minimally invasive cardiac interventions. The system is intended to deliver safe, efficient, and reproducible left-atrial entry to support contemporary therapies. It is engineered to enable site-specific puncture to help optimize access and positioning for interventional procedures.

The technology supports zero-exchange delivery and incorporates a unique atraumatic architecture to reduce procedural steps and the need for rewiring. A highly echogenic, extendable atraumatic positioning probe is designed to enhance visualization and targeting, while a standardized radiofrequency (RF) guidewire interfaces with commercially available electrosurgical generators. Together, these elements are intended to facilitate precise, site-specific transseptal puncture (TSP) and mitigate suboptimal device alignment, procedural complexity, and downstream complications.

The device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be marketed in the United States. In an early First-in-Human study involving five patients, investigators reported procedural success in all cases with no device-related adverse events. The study also noted minimal crossing time and reduced fluoroscopic exposure, with additional clinical details not provided.

“This clearance underscores the strength of the technology and its potential to set a new standard for transseptal puncture. By simplifying access to the left atrium, the device can expand procedural adoption while improving safety, precision, and ease-of-use,” stated James Gammie, Protaryx co-founder and System Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Johns Hopkins medicine.

Related Links

Protaryx Medical