We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
24 Jul 2026 - 26 Jul 2026
47th Medicall Expo
28 Jul 2026 - 31 Jul 2026
Meditech International Health Trade Fair
05 Aug 2026 - 07 Aug 2026
Indo Health Care 2026

Cardiac MRI Detects Hidden Heart Dysfunction After Heart Attack

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Jul 2026

Myocardial infarction often leaves patients with persistent ventricular dysfunction that can progress without obvious signs. More...

Detecting early decline remains difficult because standard measures may miss subtle abnormalities outside the scarred zone. Delayed recognition increases the risk of heart failure and rehospitalization. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed a cardiac MRI-based approach that interrogates mechanical changes in ventricular regions remote from the infarct.

Investigators from the INCLIVA Health Research Institute led a multicenter effort with the Clinical University Hospital of València, the University of Valencia, the Universitat Politècnica de València, the Cardiac Imaging Unit of Ascires Biomédico Group, and the Ascires–UPV Joint Research Unit. The team evaluated patients with chronic myocardial infarction using cardiac magnetic resonance imaging with strain analysis derived by feature tracking. The goal was to reveal dysfunction in apparently healthy myocardial segments that are distant from the index scar.

Feature tracking quantifies myocardial deformation through the cardiac cycle on routine cine images. By capturing subtle changes in strain, the technique can expose early functional impairment that is not evident on conventional parameters. In the study, basal ventricular segments were categorized into infarct, border zone, adjacent, and remote regions to localize strain abnormalities relative to scar distribution.

The researchers leveraged previously established normal reference values for magnetic resonance–derived strain from a healthy population. Using these benchmarks, they compared patient results to identify small deviations in remote myocardium that may precede global deterioration. The approach seeks to improve prognostic assessment and enable earlier, more personalized therapy before symptoms or overt remodeling occur.

The study was published in Clinical Radiology. According to the team, identifying remote ventricular dysfunction could refine risk stratification after myocardial infarction and support precision follow-up in cardiology clinics.

“Having these normal values available made it possible, in the present study, to accurately compare the results obtained in patients with chronic infarction and detect subtle deviations that would not be apparent using conventional techniques. This approach allows for a more precise and quantitative assessment of cardiac function, overcoming the limitations of traditional measures such as ejection fraction,” said David Moratal, professor in the Department of Electronic Engineering at the Universitat Politècnica de València.
 


Visit expo >
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
Biochip Array Technology
Evidence MultiSTAT Drugs of Abuse Urine Multiplex Panel
Monitor/Defibrillator
Zenix
Radiofrequency Generator
GX1
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Health IT News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Trends Report Guides Responsible, Effective Healthcare Deployment
Privacy-Preserving AI Protects Sensitive Information in ECG Data
New AI ECG Tool Detects Early Heart Disease
Image: Researchers have developed an AI agent and risk model for precision diabetes management in Asian patients (Image Credit: Adobe Stock)

AI Tool Predicts Chronic Kidney Disease Risk in Diabetes

Chronic kidney disease is a common and serious complication of type 2 diabetes and often progresses without obvious early symptoms, increasing morbidity and straining health systems. Many risk models were... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Multi-Night Home Monitoring Reduces Sleep Apnea Misdiagnosis
FDA Breakthrough Device Targets Brain Hemorrhage Complications
ECG-Based Screening Framework Aims to Standardize Cardiac Evaluation in Military...
Image Credit: 123RF

AI-Guided Outreach System Improves Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Early detection improves survival, yet many eligible adults remain overdue for recommended screening.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Nerve Block Technique Reduces Opioid Use After Cardiac Surgery
New Bone Graft Material Targets Residual Cancer and Resists Infection
New Catheter Delivers RF and Pulsed Field Ablation Through One Device
Image: Biofilm, a dense matrix of proteins and bacteria, can hide in the grooves of surgical instruments even after standard cleaning procedures. Bubble-generating microparticles can remove it. (Photo courtesy of Yujin Ahn/University of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign)

Novel Microparticles Break Down Biofilms and Boost Antibiotic Activity

Biofilms are dense matrices of bacteria and proteins that shield microbes from disinfectants and drugs. They complicate wound care and the reprocessing of surgical instruments because standard agents often... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Image: The AI tool presents radiation treatment options through personalized scripts and illustrations before the first consultation, helping prepare patients for decision-making and reduce stress (image credit: Adobe Stock)

AI Avatar Doctor Improves Patient Understanding Before Radiotherapy

Radiation oncology consultations require patients to grasp complex concepts quickly, yet anxiety and information overload often undermine understanding and informed consent. Poor comprehension can also... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Framework Helps Clinicians Create Trustworthy Risk Prediction Tools
AI Tool Screens for Primary Aldosteronism Using Routine EHR Data
AI-Enabled ECG Software Predicts One-Year Atrial Fibrillation Risk
Image: Comparative multimodal calibration of patient-specific atrial fibrillation models: Impact of imaging and electrophysiology data on arrhythmogenic substrate identification (Mahmoud Ehnesh et al., The Journal of Physiology (2026). DOI: 10.1113/jp290765)

Digital Heart Model Supports Targeted Ablation in Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is an erratic, quivering heartbeat and a leading cause of stroke. Catheter ablation is widely used to interrupt arrhythmogenic tissue, yet many patients—especially with persistent ... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Handheld Ultrasound Expands Point-of-Care Imaging Access in Brazil
AI Dermatology Platform Targets Early Detection of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Handheld AI Device for Point-of-Care Skin Lesion Assessment Receives CE Mark
Image: ClearFit AI, a Brain Ultrasound Interface (BUI). (Photo courtesy of Longeviti Neuro Solutions)

New Brain Ultrasound Platform Enables Bedside Postoperative Imaging

Transporting postoperative patients for CT or MRI can create operational burdens, delays, and disruptions in care. Bedside visualization may help reduce transport demands, lower radiation exposure, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Endologix Adds FDA-Cleared Peripheral Thrombectomy System
Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
Image: The acquisition expands Danaher’s diagnostics portfolio with Masimo’s established brand, sensor technologies, and AI-enabled monitoring solutions.

Danaher Completes Acquisition of Masimo to Expand Patient Monitoring Capabilities

Danaher Corporation (Washington, DC, USA) has completed its acquisition of Masimo Corporation (Irvine, CA, USA), a specialty diagnostics provider known for pulse oximetry and advanced patient monitoring... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE