Varex Highlights Advanced Imaging Components at MEDICA 2019

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Nov 2019
Varex Imaging Corporation (Salt Lake City, UT, USA) showcased its digital detectors, X-ray imaging tubes, connect and control devices and software solutions at the 2019 edition of MEDICA, the world's largest trade fair for medical technology, held from 18 to 21 November in Düsseldorf, Germany. More than 5,000 exhibitors from 70 countries presented their newest products and ideas at MEDICA which drew 120,000 trade visitors from over 170 countries. In-patient and out-patient medicine, medical technology, diagnostic systems and electromedical and laboratory equipment were all on display throughout the event. The exhibition welcomed business, research and politics leaders, sharing their insights and findings with thousands of international experts. The immersive program also included a series of forums and conferences.

Varex is a leading independent supplier of medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers a wide range of products, including X-ray tubes, flat panel digital detectors, high-voltage connectors, X-ray collimators, ionization chambers, mammography paddles, solid state automatic exposure control systems, and buckies for digital imaging.

At MEDICA 2019, Varex displayed a selection of its extensive portfolio of real-time digital X-ray imaging flat panel detectors (FPDs). Varex FPDs are developed using a variety of imaging technologies – amorphous silicon, CMOS and IGZO, which provide different benefits ideally suited to specific medical applications. For surgery, Varex showcased the 2020DXV/2121DXV and 3030DXV which are cost-efficient, high performance panels for Image Intensifier replacement. The company also introduced the Varex Z platform which offers a new performance level with higher resolution and improved low dose performance over Amorphous Silicon, but without the cost burden of CMOS. Varex Z platform is based on IGZO technology and is very suitable for fluoroscopy applications with their bright scintillators, new electronics and fast interfaces. For radiography, Varex showcased its complete range of high value (2530W, 4336Wv4, 4343W) and high definition (XRpad2 3025, XRpad2 4336, XRpad2 4343) wireless panels.

At MEDICA 2019, Varex highlighted its service and support and European customer experience by enabling on-time delivery for common X-ray tube types in the radiological range of key brands, providing technical support, evaluations and repairs of its digital detector flat panels/X-ray tubes at the company’s service centre in Willich, Germany, and providing access to local expert technical support for CT software, Nexus trainings and inquiries about X-ray detectors and tubes. Varex also promoted its ‘Local for Local’ campaign at MEDICA 2019 and introduced the company’s Service Solutions Group, which has been developed to provide local service to its customers with increased local X-ray tube and digital detector manufacturing and the aim of being global partners for local business.

“Our aim is to bring innovative X-ray imaging components to imaging systems manufacturers and we want to make that as easy as possible for our customers. By establishing local commercial relationships, delivering local service and support, and sourcing from local suppliers we can be a global company and offer enhanced service capability that is local, hands-on, responsive, and easy to reach” said Sunny Sanyal, CEO of Varex.

Varex Imaging Corporation


